News briefs

PC ESC board vacancy applications due Dec. 13

The Preble County Educational Service Center is accepting letters of interest for a governing board vacancy which begins Jan. 1, 2020 and runs through Dec. 31, 2021. Letters of interest should include one’s background, and reasons for interest in becoming a PCESC Governing Board member. Letters can be sent to the ESC Central Office, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, OH 45320, or be dropped off in person from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The ESC will be accepting letters of interest until the end of the business day, Friday, Dec. 13. The current board members will review all letters of interest and contact perspective candidates

TCN Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon

Tri-County North Schools will host its 2019-20 Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m., in the Tri-County North HS/MS Cafeteria. The luncheon is hosted by the Tri-County North Local School District and supported by the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be served by the TCN cafeteria staff and the TCN FFA students. Entertainment will be provided by the music department. All senior citizens in the TCN Local School District are invited to attend the luncheon. There is no charge. To make reservations, contact Noelle Warner at 937-962-2671, extension 224.

Holiday craft, bake sale Dec. 14

On Dec. 14, from 9-3 p.m. at Dale’s-Triumphant Ministry, 130 N Barron Street, Eaton, there will be a holiday craft and bake sale. There will be handmade crafts from baby items to warm blankets, jewlery, candles and melts, baked goods, and personalized towels and key fobs made on the spot. There will be door prizes every hour.

EACB performance Dec. 15

The members of the Eaton Area Community Band invite the public to the annual Christmas Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. in the Eaton Performing Arts Center. The center is located on Hillcrest Drive (Ohio 732) at the Eaton Middle School/High School complex. The EACB is celebrating its 15th year of service to the Eaton community, and draws members not only from Eaton, but surrounding counties and the Richmond area. Tad Stewart, in his 10th year as conductor, is the retired director of bands for Eaton Community Schools. The concert will feature a variety of music, including an unusual and fun new arrangement of “Up on the Housetop.” This tune is a Preble County claim to fame, having been written in New Paris in the late 1800s. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

Lanier Township BOT meeting

Lanier Township Board of Trustees will conduct the regular December 2019 meeting, the 2020 Inventory meeting and the 2020 Organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. The meeting will be held at Township Building on the corner of Ohio 503 and Halderman Road. This meeting is open to the public.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.