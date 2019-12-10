National Trail holds final school board meeting of 2019

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local School District Board of Education members recognized students and discussed administrative concerns at their final monthly meeting of 2019 Monday evening.

School psychologist and Special Education director Cindi Bixler addressed the board about the district’s special ed students, saying that about 14 percent of the school’s student population is in special ed.

Bixler said the district is seeing an increase in the number of needier students: ones who require more classroom interventions, as well as access to specialists, therapists, and specialized equipment.

“These are the ones who need a lot of extra help in the classroom,” Bixler said.

Bixler also stated that a lot of special needs children suffer from trauma and various health issues, many of which are related to Ohio’s, and the nation’s, ongoing drug problem.

“It’s affecting our students and affecting their ability to learn,” Bixler said. Many of the special education department’s current efforts, according to Bixler, are focused on building independence in the classroom, with the hope of enabling students to access educational materials without as much support.

Board member Greg McWhinney asked about plans for a Head Start program at National Trail. Head Start programs, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s website, provide comprehensive developmental services to children up to age five and their families who are economically disadvantaged. The program helps preschoolers develop social, emotional, physical, and educational skills they need to be successful in school.

“That would be a wonderful thing to be able to do,” Superintendent Bob Fischer said. “But unfortunately we don’t have a lot of options in that area right now.”

Fischer said that impediments to creating a Head Start program largely come down to space.

“Every room we have is being used right now, and in fact some teachers are sharing classrooms,” Fischer said.

Middle School principal Jen Couch discussed training she and other administrators had recently attended related to interpreting results from standardized tests. Couch felt the training might help identify specific areas where National Trail students are coming up short on the tests.

“What kind of questions are our students missing?” Couch asked. “Where are the weak points where things just aren’t clicking?”

Fischer agreed that this was an area of concern for the district.

“We felt it was important to dig a little deeper into that,” Fischer said.

High School principal Mike Eyler spoke about upcoming plans for seniors to visit the facilities of local manufacturers such as Cargill.

“We have all seniors go, because regardless of whether they plan on going into the manufacturing business, with the variety of jobs these companies offer they might end up there anyway,” Eyler said.

Students recognized at the National Trail School Board’s December meeting include:

Middle School Students of the Month (Oct. 2019)

5th Grade

Own It: Isabella Marker

Be Relentless: Molli Deaton

Complete the Puzzle: Bradley Pepper-Reid

6th Grade

Own It: Keegan Stevenson

Be Relentless: Haydn Davies

Complete the Puzzle: Tayten Reynolds

7th Grade

Own It: Logan Baker

Be Relentless: Nick Brubaker

Complete the Puzzle: Miranda Ott

8th Grade

Own It: Clifton Doolin

Be Relentless: Chase Ruebush

Complete the Puzzle: Josh Welz

Middle School Students of the Month (Nov. 2019)

5th Grade

Own It: Brooklynn Cheek (Pictured)

Be Relentless: Ayden Stover

Complete the Puzzle: Davyn Penly

6th Grade

Own It: Jemma Filbrun

Be Relentless: Liam Conway

Complete the Puzzle: Kori Snyder

7th Grade

Own It: Grant Deaton (Pictured)

Be Relentless: Josh Osswald

Complete the Puzzle: Dillon Graves

8th Grade

Own It: Blake Osswald

Be Relentless: Draken Utley (Pictured)

Complete the Puzzle: Mahayla Zapfe

High School Students of the Month (Oct. 2019)

9th: Elle Jackson-Daugherty (Pictured)

10th: Marianna Palmer

11th: Nick Wilson (Pictured)

12th: Makenna Jones (Pictured)

High School Students of the Month (Nov. 2019)

9th: Trista Hannah

10th: Katelyn Hines (Pictured)

11th: Ethan Crabtree

12th: Maverick Peck

CCC/Southwest District and OHSAA Athletic Honors

CROSS COUNTRY

Molly Skinner – All CCC (6th Place)

GIRLS SOCCER

ALL CCC

Brooklyn Anderson – 1st Team (Pictured)

ALL DISTRICT

Brooklyn Anderson – 2nd Team (Pictured)

Davlyn Werner – 3rd Team

VOLLEYBALL

ALL CCC

Tristan Bowers – 1st team (Pictured)

ALL DISTRICT

Tristan Bowers – 1st team (Pictured)

Madison Hathaway – Honorable Mention

Angel Bowers – Honorable Mention

FOOTBALL

ALL CCC

Peyton Lane – 1st Team/CCC Offensive POY/1st Team SW District/D-VI ALL Ohio Honorable Mention (Pictured)

Coleton Everman – 1st Team/SW District Honorable Mention (Pictured)

November 2019 Middle School Students of the Month Brooklynn Cheek, Grant Deaton, and Draken Utley, with principal Jen Couch. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_IMG_5109-1.jpeg November 2019 Middle School Students of the Month Brooklynn Cheek, Grant Deaton, and Draken Utley, with principal Jen Couch. October 2019 High School Students of the Month Elle Jackson-Daugherty, Marianna Palmer, Nick Wilson and Makenna Jones, with principal Mike Eyler. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_IMG_5111-1.jpeg October 2019 High School Students of the Month Elle Jackson-Daugherty, Marianna Palmer, Nick Wilson and Makenna Jones, with principal Mike Eyler. November 2019 High School Student of the Month Katelyn Hines, with principal Mike Eyler. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_IMG_5114-1.jpeg November 2019 High School Student of the Month Katelyn Hines, with principal Mike Eyler. National Trail High School athletes Brooklyn Anderson, Tristan Bowers, Peyton Lane, and Coleton Everman, with athletic director and Dean of Students Frank Carr. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_IMG_5115-1.jpeg National Trail High School athletes Brooklyn Anderson, Tristan Bowers, Peyton Lane, and Coleton Everman, with athletic director and Dean of Students Frank Carr.