Grand jury issues drug, assault, other indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Dec. 2 session:

Hunter James Mettler, 1454 6th Avenue, Oroville, California, possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia; Christopher D. Buriff, 6653 Ohio 122 W., Eaton, felonious assault and endangering children; Candace Dawn George, 2901 Camden Road, Eaton, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, assault, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of drugs.

Also: Sean P. Sullivan, 125 Lightner Lane, Union, Ohio, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with specification, carrying a concealed weapon with specification, aggravated menacing and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI; Douglas Efford Neal, 217 E. Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them – OVI, with specification.

Also: Craig A. Cullers, at large, theft, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Carl E. Sheley, 212 E. Third Street, Lewisburg, felonious assault, felonious assault and domestic violence.