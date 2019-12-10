Purely CBD opens in Eaton

EATON — Purely CBD held its ribbon cutting ceremony with the help of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The new store is located in Junction Village Mall at 538 N. Barron Street in Eaton.

According to affiliate Mike Howard, Purely CBD is a franchise based out of Arlington, Texas. The company was started in May of 2018. Purely CBD is its own manufacturing facility and distribution company.

Howard decided to own his own franchise after researching Purely CBD and talking with the company.

“I wanted to do this a year ago, but with all the stuff in Ohio, a little bit behind in getting everything approved. I kind of waited and then decided now is the time. Talking with them and reading how it is helping everybody – that is one of the biggest things,” he said.

Howard added, he loves to hear from customers and people who use other CBD products how it has helped them, however, he cannot make any officials claims as to benefits of taking CBD products.

“I really can’t say, because the FDA hasn’t approved it, so it is hard to say and we can’t put anything in writing as far as what it can help and and fix, that kind of stuff,” he said. “All I can say is, everybody I’ve talked to, it’s helping them. This is something that can really help a lot of people.”

Howard explained, CBD oil is part of the hemp plant. Marijuana plant is completely different. For CBD, everything is extracted from the hemp plant, not the hemp seeds, so everything is legal. Their product is also THC free. Howard stressed, CBD oil “will not get you high.”

When building his franchise, Howard did not want it to look like a “everyday smoke shop.”

“You see it everywhere now – gas stations, hole-in-the-wall smoke shops. We don’t want that. We want people to feel like this is a comfortable area, warm and welcoming. You have your older and younger group who will be coming in. I think that is what we were going for,” he said.

“They should have a good, welcoming experience when they come into Purely CBD. We are very experienced. We are going to talk to them about what they may have going on and what we can recommend, what dosage. If they have any questions, they can get back to us. They should have an overall good experience.”

Howard added, Purely CBD was voted number one quickest growing brand in 2019 at the Miami Valley Expo.

“This is really one of the top products that is out there,” he said. “All of our products are tested by a third party lab, so everything is tested and we know exactly what is in it. Any questions you have, we can help you out. We’re here for the community — overall, the people who have come in have been welcoming.”

More information on Purely CBD can be found at www.purelycbd.net. Reach the Eaton store at 937-683-8070 or eaton@thepurelycbd.com.

Purely CBD held its ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The new store is located in Junction Village Mall at 538 N. Barron Street in Eaton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_CBD1-2.jpg Purely CBD held its ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The new store is located in Junction Village Mall at 538 N. Barron Street in Eaton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_CBD2-2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_CBD3-2.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH