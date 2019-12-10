Funding for Preble County projects announced

PREBLE COUNTY — Major upgrades are on the horizon for Hueston Woods State Park, it was announced last week.

The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $3.3 million for an overhaul of the state park’s lodge.

In separate action, the board has approved the release of funding for improvements at West Manchester Community Park.

“I appreciate the State Controlling Board’s support for these local projects in Preble County,” said State Rep. J. Todd Smith.

The Hueston Woods State Park lodge, managed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, first opened in 1965. This is its first major renovation according to ODNR. The lodge has 92 guest rooms, plus dining facilities, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Work on the lodge overhaul will include replacing the roof, exterior work and minor structural repairs.

The other Preble County project approved by the State Controlling Board was the release of $52,700 to remove and replace ballfield dugouts, bleachers and fencing at the community park in West Manchester.

The West Manchester funding is through the state’s NatureWorks grant program.