Church briefs

Christmas at Somerville Community Church

The public is invited to Somerville Community Church, Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., to celebrate Christmas. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a time of fellowship with coffee and donuts. At 10 a.m., the Sunday Service will begin with classic Christmas carols and special music by national recording artist Jonathon Farley from Connersville, Indiana. There willbe a reading of the Christmas story and a Christmas message by Pastor Mark Crary. Everybody will receive a Christmas candy gift. After the service there will be a time of fellowship with appetizers and desserts. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. All welcome.

Christmas in Camden

The Camden First Southern Baptist Church presents “Straight Outta Bethlehem,” Saturday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. Directed by Bev Garrett and Marcia Sullender, come worship and celebrate the birth of Christ in drama, and song. There will only be a 10:30 a.m. service on Dec. 15.

Other events include: Traditional caroling followed by sloppy joes and hot chocolate on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Holiday bazaar

A Christmas holiday bazaar will be held at Sugar Valley United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Ohio 732 and Camden-Sugar Valley Road, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be lunch, baked goods, crafts and nice used items for sale.

Church of the Brethren

West Alexandria Church of the Brethren welcomes the public for their annual children’s Christmas program and original play called “Christmas Expectations” this Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located 22 East Oak Street in West Alexandria.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its final monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Seeking the light

The Wares Chapel UMC extends a special invitation to all to join the Christmas production to be held on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1060 Foos Rd, West Manchester. All facilities are handicapped accessible.This program will explore how people have sought out the Light of the World since the beginning of time. Those who participate will experience many familiar songs as they travel through time up through the birth of Jesus. A fellowship time will conclude the evening.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.