TVCLSD shares discipline report

WEST ALEXANDRIA — During the Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, the board viewed and discussed the mid-year discipline report.

For grade three, the report showed:

•One infraction of use/possession other weapon, resulting in out of school suspension.

For grade five, the report showed:

•One infraction of disobedient/disruptive behavior, resulting in out of school suspension.

For grade six, the report showed:

•One infraction of not following bus rules, inappropriate behavior.

•One infraction of vandalism/property damage.

•Two infractions of disobedient/disruption behavior.

•Four infractions of harassment/intimidation.

•One infraction of inappropriate behavior.

•Actions taken included, five out of school suspensions and one bus suspension.

For grade seven, the report showed:

•Two infractions of disobedient/disruptive behavior.

•One infraction of inappropriate behavior.

•There were only two actions taken, both of which were out of school suspension.

For grade eight, the report showed:

•One infraction of disobedient/disruptive behavior, resulting in out of school suspension.

For grade nine, the report showed:

•Three infractions of fighting/violence.

•One infraction of theft.

•Three infractions of use/possession of tobacco.

•Three infractions of use/possession of other drugs.

•One infraction of other.

•Nine infractions of disobedient/disruptive behavior.

•One infraction of harassment/intimidation.

•Nine actions were taken, all of which were out of school suspensions.

For grade 10, the report showed:

•One infraction of use/possession of alcohol.

•One infraction of disobedient/disruptive behavior.

•Only one action was taken, which was out of school suspension.

For grade 11, the report showed:

•One infraction of use/possession of tobacco.

•One infraction of use/possession of other drug.

•One infraction of disobedient/disruptive behavior.

•Only one action was taken, which was out of school suspension.

For grade 12, the report showed:

•One infraction of fighting/violence.

•Two infractions of disobedient/disruption behaviors.

•One infraction of harassment/intimidation.

•Two actions were taken, which were out of school suspension.

Superintendent Scott Cottingim said, “I will note, we have had an uptick in discipline incidents in the fifth and sixth grade, as well as the high school use of tobacco and tobacco products. We’re kind of seeing an uptick in that.”

Middle and High School Principal Derek Flatter added, school officials are using a Google form which tracks the data and Cottingim shared the ones which resulted in action.

“Mrs. Holly and I are seeing students that do not result in consequence of suspension or more serious types of consequences. We are able to view that data at a moments notice,” he said.

Board member Tim Beneke discussed the OSBA (Ohio School Board Association) Capital Conference and information shared on JUUL and other e-cigarette usage.

“That is a problem we need to track,” he said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

