CASA volunteers sworn in

EATON — On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Preble County Juvenile Court and The Hon. Jenifer K. Overmyer welcomed three new CASA volunteers — court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children.

Judge Overmyer swore the CASAs in at Dale’s Triumphant Life Ministries.

The newly appointed CASA volunteers join other dedicated community members who advocate for children in the Preble County Juvenile Court because the children have been removed from their parents due to abuse or neglect. As officers of the Court, the volunteers ensure that the children’s needs are met.

CASA volunteers are asked to meet with the child regularly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life such as social workers, attorneys and teachers. They attend court hearings with the child and report their findings to the judge.

Dale’s Recreation has been a corner stone in Preble County for 60 years. As Triumphant Life Ministries, it offers a safe space for youth and families. Dale’s operates “Food 4 Families” to provide food boxes to Preble County Families in need. A Youth Café allows youth ages 12 to 17 to spend time together after school from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. learning skills such as crocheting and painting, as well as providing tutoring and encouraging safe recreational activities.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards which accompany being the voice of an abused or neglected child, please contact Mary Warrick at 937-456-2885 or at prebcocasa@gmail.com.

To learn more about Dale’s Triumphant Life Ministries, contact Troy Maxel at 937-733-9725 or at info@thetriumphantlife.com.

The Preble County CASA Program is a member of the Ohio CASA Association, the only statewide organization supporting all local CASA programs in Ohio, and the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington D.C.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_IMG-4722.jpg