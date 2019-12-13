New Edward Jones office opens in Camden

CAMDEN — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Darrel Cottle held a ribbon cutting with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 5. The new office is located at 2 N. Main St., Camden.

Cottle has been located out of the Camden office since July, but had to renovate the building and hire a branch office administrator before holding a ribbon cutting.

“I did not want to do the grand opening until I had that position filled. It was really important to me that when the community comes in, they’re able to meet the team,” he said. “I worked here from July 1 until mid-October, whenever [Branch Office Administrator Pam Harbit] was able to join me.”

Cottle is currently in the process of renovating the upstairs, in hopes of renting the space to another business professional.

Edward Jones offers financial planning and services to many different communities. The agency helps people meet and exceed their financial goals, using personalized investment selection.

“I always tell folks, we’re not the only ones with access to the market. That being said, we are the ones putting in the time and effort to understand their personal goals so we can help them achieve those goals,” he said. “What we provide here is just a holistic approach to your financial circumstances.

“What I seek to do with each and every one of my clients is get to know them on a personal level, so I may be able to tailor a financial program specifically to their needs. The customer service, expert advice, guidance, and leadership is what folks come here searching for.”

Cottle wanted to open his office in the heart of Camden, because it is the community he was raised in.

“This is my community, these are my people, this is where I’ve lived my entire life. We live just outside of town, I graduated Preble Shawnee High School, Miami University. I always joke and say I married my next door neighbor — I live a mile from where I grew up, and now I have a business in my own hometown. Bringing this to my community was something really important,” he said.

“We’re here for [the customer]. My goal is to seek to understand, before ever providing any advice. What is right for you, may not be right for the next person who walks in the door. When new clients come in for the first time, it is all about them, what they’re seeking to achieve, and what they’re comfortable with.”

By Kelsey Kimbler

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

