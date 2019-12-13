Santa visits New Paris

NEW PARIS — Santa Claus visited the Village of New Paris on Saturday, Dec. 7.

RIM Technologies, Southern Comfort Bar & Grill, New Paris Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB, and Delta Theta Tau Sorority worked together to bring Santa to the firehouse for children of the village to visit.

In addition to visits with Santa, there were crafts, games, and snacks for the public to enjoy.

According Stefani Halloran with Southern Comfort Bar & Grill, they have been sponsoring Santa in the Village of New Paris for approximately 10 years.

“Some kids don’t get to see Santa with the different times he’s out, so we make sure they get to see Santa at least once a year,” she said. “[Southern Comfort Bar & Grill] provides Santa and the entertainment — everybody else pitches in whatever else they feel like doing.

“We like seeing all the kids come out to see Santa. While here, they can make ornaments, holiday cards, say hi to Santa, and listen to music. A lot of the families [in New Paris] may not have the means to see Santa anywhere, so we want to make sure it’s close, local, and people can walk and see him.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP1.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP5.jpg Santa Claus visited the Village of New Paris on Saturday, Dec. 7. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_NP6.jpg Santa Claus visited the Village of New Paris on Saturday, Dec. 7.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH