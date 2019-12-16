Sensitive Santa to visit Eaton

EATON — The first annual Sensitive Santa will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at L&M Products, Inc., 1407 N. Barron St., Eaton. This is an opportunity for individuals with special needs and their families to visit Santa in a quiet, stress-free environment.

This is a free event, funded through volunteers and donations from local citizens. In addition to visits with Santa, attendees will be able to enjoy cookies, candy canes, and more. Siblings are welcomed to attend and visit with Santa as well.

Interested parties are being asked to register at the following link: sensorysantaeaton.eventbrite.com. Any special considerations should be emailed to sensorysantaeaton@gmail.com.

Organizer Laura Adams is also seeking donations of pre-packaged cupcakes, cookies, and other snacks. No homemade snacks should be donated for safety reasons. She is also looking for individuals with elf costumes who would volunteer their time as an elf.

Any questions, considerations, or requests for additional information can be brought to Adams at sensorysantaeaton@gmail.com or 937-715-1179.