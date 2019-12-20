Church briefs

Christmas Expectations

All are welcome to attend the Christmas Expectations program, Sunday, Dec. 22, at 11 Dorsey Akers Drive in West Alexandria. Members from West Alexandria Church of the Brethren are joining with Community Christian Church to present the original play, “Christmas Expectations.” The Community Christian Church Praise Team will also play a role in the program. A carry-in dinner will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the play and the annual candlelight service.

Christmas at Somerville Community Church

The public is invited to Somerville Community Church, Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., to celebrate Christmas. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a time of fellowship with coffee and donuts. At 10 a.m., the Sunday Service will begin with classic Christmas carols and special music by national recording artist Jonathon Farley from Connersville, Indiana. There willbe a reading of the Christmas story and a Christmas message by Pastor Mark Crary. Everybody will receive a Christmas candy gift. After the service there will be a time of fellowship with appetizers and desserts. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street in Somerville. All welcome.

Community Christian Church dinner

Seeking the light

The Wares Chapel UMC extends a special invitation to all to join the Christmas production to be held on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1060 Foos Rd, West Manchester. All facilities are handicapped accessible.This program will explore how people have sought out the Light of the World since the beginning of time. Those who participate will experience many familiar songs as they travel through time up through the birth of Jesus. A fellowship time will conclude the evening.

Christmas in Camden

The Camden First Southern Baptist Church invites the public for the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., morning worship, 10:30 a.m.,evening worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.