ECS BOE recognizes individuals

EATON — During its meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized outgoing board member Brian Pool for four years of dedicated service to the board. This was the last meeting Pool will attend as an board member, as his term expires Dec. 31 and he did not run for reelection.

In January, J. Ben Myers will be filling his seat.

The board also recognized various students for outstanding achievements.

The Eaton Board of Education and Administration recognized all fall athletic teams and individuals for an outstanding season and commend them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community schools.

Specifically, the board congratulated Macy Hitchcock as the Girls Tennis SWBL Champion, Sectional Champion, District Champion, and State Qualifier.

The board also recognized the high school volleyball team as SWBL Champions: Olivia Baumann, Makenzi Cooper, Molly Curry, Jenna Ditmer, Libby Giffen, Maddie Haynes, Bailey Jerdon, Carsyn Lammers, Julianne Leasure, Shaylen Perry, Kylee Pitsinger, Lily Shepherd, Claire Sorrell, and Samantah Witte.

The board recognized the boys cross country team as district champions and regional qualifiers: KeAnthony Bales, Jack Bortel, LeKendric Brown, Todd Coates, Kolby Hamilton, Austin Kopf, Alex McCarty, and Alex Newport.

Finally, the board congratulated the Girls Cross Country Team as regional qualifiers: Briana Baker, Rachel Buckler, Kiera Elliott, Stephanie Gibson, Lauren Guiley, Rylie Haynes, Kaili Hewitt, and Cari Metz.

The board held a public hearing on the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school calendars, but no members of the public chose to speak. Superintendent Jeff Parker explained, the district is doing something different by approving the calendar two years out. At least two other Preble County districts are doing the same.

Parker added, the calendars are based off teacher feedback. The following items were deemed as the highest priorities when organizing the calendar: at the beginning of the year teachers starting on a Monday, with students following on Wednesday, two weeks off for Christmas break, and ending the school year before Memorial Day.

In other business:

•Board member Terry Parks gave his Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) report. The MVCTC meeting was scheduled for the next day, so he did not have much to report, but he shared, he was excited for the Christmas dinner, which is presented by the culinary staff and students.

•The board approved the service agreement with Montgomery County Educational Service Center to provide SEL Consultant services two days per week during the 2019-2020 school year.

•The board approved a monetary donation from Remagen Inc. to the High School Football program.

•The annual organizational meeting of the board of education was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. at Hollingsworth-East Elementary. The regular meeting will follow immediately.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

