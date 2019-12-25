PC YMCA saves man’s life

EATON — During the Eaton City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, Eaton Fire Chief Brian Smith recognized Preble County YMCA staff members for their quick actions which saved the life of a client, Don Fetzer, who collapsed at the YMCA on Nov. 7. The members recognized initiated medical attention to an individual during a medical emergency, prior to Eaton Fire and EMS Division’s response.

Together, Preble County YMCA and Eaton Fire and EMS Division saved Fetzer’s life.

YMCA staff members recognized included: Ashleigh Buffenbarger, Wes Beach, Wes Smith, Dayna Augspurger, MJ Hiles, and Alexis Bell. Wes Smith and Alexis Bell were not present at the council meeting.

Eaton Fire and EMS crew members who assisted Fetzer included Captain Randy Anderson, Andrew Bekemeier, Josh Forrer, Andrew George, Zach Shafer, Tammy Midlam, Nathanial Hatmaker, and Mallory Lewis.

Chief Smith began his presentation by noting Eaton Fire and EMS Division has a 70 percent save rate for cardiac arrests. So far this year, they have dealt with 17 cardiac arrests, 12 of whom they have brought back with Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC). This means the patient’s heart is beating and blood is circulating on its own.

Smith added, four of the 17 cardiac arrests the department has responded to have walked out of the hospital.

“That is phenomenal,” Smith said.

He then explained the situation concerning Fetzer, who collapsed while he was working out at the YMCA. The staff at the Preble County YMCA initiated CPR, followed by Eaton Fire and EMS Department A-Shift Crew taking control of the situation. According to Smith, Fetzer went into cardiac arrest twice.

Fetzer was able to attend the council meeting on Monday due to the life saving efforts of Preble County YMCA Staff and Eaton Fire and EMS Department A-Shift Crew.

“I wanted to honor the folks with the YMCA with some heart saver pins, which will show our appreciation for their quick action and utilizing the training they get as employees of the Y. Without it, this family would have been broken for Christmas. Now they’re not,” Smith said.

Following the recognition of the YMCA staff, Fetzer said, “What can you say to the people who saved your life? I appreciate all your training and dedication to your jobs. Thank you very much.”

On Nov. 7, Preble County YMCA staff members saved Don Fetzer’s life after he collapsed at the gym. Eaton Fire and EMS Division responded and Fetzer went into cardiac arrest twice. Due to the actions of YMCA staff members and Eaton Fire and EMS Division, Fetzer made a full recovery. Pictured above: YMCA staff member Wes Beach (left), YMCA staff member Ashleigh Buffenbarger, patient Don Fetzer, YMCA staff member MJ Hiles, and YMCA staff member Dayna Augspurger (right). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_Xmas-Tree-YMCA-Patient.jpg On Nov. 7, Preble County YMCA staff members saved Don Fetzer’s life after he collapsed at the gym. Eaton Fire and EMS Division responded and Fetzer went into cardiac arrest twice. Due to the actions of YMCA staff members and Eaton Fire and EMS Division, Fetzer made a full recovery. Pictured above: YMCA staff member Wes Beach (left), YMCA staff member Ashleigh Buffenbarger, patient Don Fetzer, YMCA staff member MJ Hiles, and YMCA staff member Dayna Augspurger (right). Submitted During the Eaton City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16 Eaton Fire Chief Brian Smith recognized Preble County YMCA staff members for their quick actions which saved Fetzer’s life. The members recognized initiated medical attention to an individual during a medical emergency, prior to Eaton Fire and EMS Division response. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_YMCA1.jpg During the Eaton City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16 Eaton Fire Chief Brian Smith recognized Preble County YMCA staff members for their quick actions which saved Fetzer’s life. The members recognized initiated medical attention to an individual during a medical emergency, prior to Eaton Fire and EMS Division response. Kelsey Kimbler | The Register-Herald Fetzer had the opportunity to thank his rescuers during the council meeting. He said, “What can you say to the people who saved your life? I appreciate all your training and dedication to your jobs. Thank you very much.” https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/12/web1_YMCA2.jpg Fetzer had the opportunity to thank his rescuers during the council meeting. He said, “What can you say to the people who saved your life? I appreciate all your training and dedication to your jobs. Thank you very much.” Kelsey Kimbler | The Register-Herald

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH