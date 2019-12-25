Letters from Eaton Community Schools

Hollingsworth East Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a slime kit and makeup kit for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cookys and Milk at my house

Love, Elena August.

Dear Santa,

I want a for DrBik Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some MiLk and cookies at my house

Love, Autumn.

Dear Santa,

I want a toy for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some MiLk and cookies at my house

Love, Kahen.

Dear Santa,

I want a Haulubab for Christmas. I have been Gud..

I will leave you some Milk and cookies at my house

Love, Reice.

Dear Santa,

I want a MaercarGorIdoL for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some Milk and cookies at my house

Love, Alyssa.

Dear Santa,

I want a Ipod for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milks and cookies at my house

Love, Vectorea.

Dear Santa,

I want a Gutf a poLroD camra for Christmas. I have been GUD.

I will leave you some caces and Milk at my house

Love, Mia.

Dear Santa,

I want a Ifulevinprow Mat for Christmas. I have been awesome.

I will leave you some miLk and coces at my house

Love, Gannon.

Dear Santa,

I want a babydoll for Christmas. I have been kind of good.

I will leave you some milk and cookies at my house

Love, Jolieanna.

Dear Santa,

I want a pack of Pockèmonckards for Christmas. I have been goodish.

I will leave you some cookees and milk at my house

Love, Danny.

Dear Santa,

I want a alohas for Christmas. I have been gud.

I will leave you some Kuke and MeLk at my house

Love, Sutton.

Dear Santa,

I want a Flash costam for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milk and cookies at my house

Love, caleb.

Dear Santa,

I want a spiderman for Christmas.

Love, Gabe.

Dear Santa,

I want a Dinsor toy for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milk and cookies at my house

Love, Declan.

Dear Santa,

I want a founll for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milk and cookes at my house

Love, Corey.

Dear Santa,

I want a ons Hund mErcn Dallcos for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milk and cookies at my house

Love, Erica

First grade

Mrs. Wehrley’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a cat toy for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some candy canes and cookies at my house

Love, Lexie Laycox

Dear Santa,

I want a I Pods for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cooke and Milk at my house

Love, Liam JoNes.

Dear Santa,

I want a Phonch for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cookes and wetr at my house

Love, Brayden Still

Dear Santa,

I want a phoncase for Christmas. I have been Nice.

I will leave you some cookie and Milk at my house

Love, Sophia Steinen

Dear Santa,

I want a Linglemandchs 3 for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milk and cookie at my house

Love, Alden Voland

Dear Santa,

I want a bebad for Christmas. I have been bad.

I will leave you some crcees and caelitmire at my house

Love, Seth McCoMb

Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some milks and cookies at my house

Love, Trey Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a haching toothles for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cookes and milk at my house

Love, Skilyr Wolfe

Dear Santa,

I want a sleD for Christmas. I have been GooD.

I will leave you some Cookes and the firrepLAceor at my house

Love, LiAm Corrick

Dear Santa,

I want a JoJo Pushee for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cookiesn and milk, cerit for roodof at my house

Love, Raelynn Mastrando

Dear Santa,

I want a Lagaz for Christmas. I have been nuzibgch.

I will leave you some wiLkin and incoocezat my house

Love, Addalynn Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a GonBr for Christmas. I have been GoOd.

I will leave you some Mek and COez at my house

Love, Adrian Phillips

Dear Santa,

I want a inTidesuich for Christmas. I have been goodsTuTos.

I will leave you some circles and milc at my house

Love, Julian.Ludy

Dear Santa,

I want a PuPPyfor Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cookie and milke at my house

Love, Scarlett Bulach

Dear Santa,

I want a qAVH for Christmas. I have been gOOD.

I will leave you some rucE and cirArss at my house

Love, Stephen Crowe

Dear Santa,

I want a tablt for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some mile and cuces at my house

Love, Leelynd Gray

Dear Santa,

I want a tablit for Christmas. I have been gud.

I will leave you some cukes and milk at my house

Love, Adalee Rogers

Dear Santa,

I want a LoL for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some Koerges and mik at my house

Love, Ava WooLum

Dear Santa,

I want a nleo toy for Christmas. I have been suood.

I will leave you some cukes and melcks at my house

Love, Lizzy Chaves

Dear Santa,

I want a DrBik for Christmas. I have been nis.

I will leave you some KuKez and mik at my house

Love, Blake Blirson

Dear Santa,

I want a pokemonag for Christmas. I have been good.

I will leave you some cuse and milk at my house

Love, owen Ewry

Second grade

Mrs. Sam’s Class

Dear Santa,

I thank I’m on the nise list because I hellpt my mom wen she cut her figer. I’d like a dert bike, bow, nerf gun, bey blade, and, a golden retrever. Do your rander eat Kandy Kanes.

Your friend,

Brody Baugh

Dear Santa,

I am on the nise list becas wen I sall my frend fell on the floo I helpt her up. can I get a cesee bacuv in, a uoohacoon, and a baby brathr is it ocay if you tlael my mom that I Love her plees?

Your friend,

Alexis Bolinger

Dear Santa,

I think I am on the good list because I helpt my dad with lights. Can I please have a phone, gift card and a pictsher of Roadoff. Does roadoff still gide your slay.

Your friend,

Aiden Cummins

Dear Santa,

I thank I’m on the nice list because I She was Sick that day. I’m wanting my mom to be happy and my mom bin doing a lot of things for my family this yer and She gust neds you to toock to.

Duss mis clos bake cookess for you and the elsv?

Your friend,

Ariellaoma Deaton

Dear Santa,

I’m sorry I was a Little bad but I will do any thing nice if you please put me on the nice! List Can you? Can I please have LoL’s Doll’s, Slime kit, huvor boad, and a new phone case.

Love

Your friend,

Cali Flack

Dear Santa,

Can I have a godin brechrevr and I want a puppy wat am I on the ice list because I do the bishis win my mom is sick duss rodoof still have a red nows yes or no’ and I want borbbes’ I want to see rodoff can I see him in the moves he is cewt.

Your Friend,

Haive N Hammod

I think I am on the nice list. I work on math. I’d like ultra cog nite beyblade. I’d like kingkerbrais. I’d like a golden hoho pokemon and Does Rudoff still lead your sleigh?

Your friend,

Logan Melloy

Dear Santa,

Why I’m on the nice list because I have been kind to my sister. I’d like a humore, LOL, 2 books, ELSU dall and a onu dall a LOL for my sister too. and drooling kit. do you give kid lektroni in gifts? And do you make the toys? Now men majic cokees do you make?

Your friend,

Harper Moore

Dear Santa Claus,

I think I should be on the nice list because I am very reyspectfol to teh luech ladey. So in 1 big box can I please have 10 dollrs, phon, hamord dubr books, gilr elf oh and please give my brother and sister a tadlit oh and wiy do you oley give me, Eleanor, Oliver 1 presit?

Adeline

Dear Santa,

Am I on the good list? Can I have a intendo swich, lego camru, pint pc4. how old are you?

Your friend,

Jacob Potter

Dea Santa,

Santa am I on the nice list because I pulld my dads chrashcan owt by the rod. Can I please have 3 pokemon casise full of pokemon cards adn 2 pokemon toys? Do you still have all of your randeere Santa?

Your friend,

Bryce Rigsby

Dear Santa,

I think I’m on the nice list because I help my mom to cook. I’d like a bey blade, pokemon card, nerf gun, and lego Santa do you get christmas presents?

Your friend,

Ota Sano

Dear Santa,

I am on the nice list because I am kind. Can I have a huvord elf on the shef, unicorn stuf tan mol wite christmas, and slime kit. HOW mine elfs do you have? an how mine rader do you have? You are the best santa. I love you so much.

Your friend,

Kinley Scarce

Dear Santa,

Because I bin good i want for Christmas a bike with no training wheel, I want Baby love Belly I want Fast Skoodrey, I want slime, and I want a baby alive! I love the reindeer nose. How does raimden fly?

Your friend,

Aalilynn Sheller

Dear Santa,

I think I’m on the nice list. Becuuse I get along with my sister. I’d like inviubl ink pinj, LOL’s, slime, blitter and a pan. Dose Rudoff still gide your slay?

Your friend,

Ronnie Spencer

Dear Santa,

I’m on the his list because with syumun fo I hap them up. I wutt 1. Scat brdob anb 2. das bul.

Your friend,

Coy steiner

Dear Santa,

I’m on teh nice list because I helpt my mom. Can I please have a intindo swich, a poly pockin, at phone, a fit bit, and apple wach. What do you want for christmas?

Sincerely your frind,

Lilly tiller

Dear Santa,

Why I”m on teh ncie list I help my sister I ask to help peple, I be good on trips to plases, I wont to have Robux and u bux and mony ples. Do you have kids santa.

Your friend,

Marius Werner

Dear Santa,

I know i haevn’t been that nice to my brothers but I think I’m on the nice list because I share with my brothers. I’d like GIant pokemon cards, bey blades, a bell from your sley, a dirt bike, and base ball cards. Did you belly start to heft when you ate all the cookies?

Your friend,

Isaac Wooddell

William Bruce Elementary

Miss Roark’s Resource Room, third grade, fourth grade, and fifth grade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a football, markers, and playdo.

Love,

Faith steiner

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

I want a ball, trampoline, and music for Christmas.

Love,

Isaac Lunsford

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a bat mobile, spiderman headphones, and hot wheels,

Love,

Max Butts

Grade 5

Dear Santa,

I want a snake, a big cat, and a car.

Love,

Izaiah Neeley

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is squishys, a shirt, Patsy Cline cd, and candy.

Love,

Abi Good

Grade 5

Dear Santa,

I want some gloves please and toys.

Love,

Evan Adkins

Grade 3

Dear Santa,

I want magnetic balls, headphoens with a microphone, and Minecraft toys for Christmas.

Love,

Noah Stoddard

Grade 4

Dear Santa,

I would liek a remote control car and a Ps4 game.

Love,

Kevin Ritchie

Grade 4

Dear Santa,

I would like LoL dolls, new shoes, games, toys, slime and cars for Christmas.

Love,

Emmi Burton

Grade 4

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Madeline dolls.

Love,

Bella Aukerman

Grade 4

Dear Santa,

I would ike a desktop, gloves, drone, a mic, and a journal.

Love,

Skylar Pineur

Grade 4

Third grade

Dear Santa,

I am thankful to see my whole family on the holidays and getting a visit from you onChristmas Eve. I am also thankful for getting presents from you, because some kids don’t get any presents. I also liek that I can be on my own schedule (no school).

I have really been wanting al aptop for Christmas because I can get on apps that I get on at school and at home. I also really want a Breyer horse toy that I can play with. I also want a big big art set so I can do more and sue more art materials.

I think that you should get me these thigns because I play with my toys when I get them and I also always want to do art but I don’t have the rigth amterials tod o some of the stuff that I like to do. I also love to do school work and if I get a laptop I can do it a lot more!

Sincerly,

Caylee

Merry Christmas!

THANK YOU

I love getting to see all of the presents that are in my stocking each Christmas and knowing that you came to visit me when I was asleep and also knowing that when I sleep my elf wonders around my house looking for a perfect hiding spot so that I wake up and I have to find her and see what she got for me and love what she got me.

And also I love knowing that my family will go and see my mom’s side of the family and my dad’s side of the family.

THANK YOU! Oh and thank you for always getting me what I have wanted like the LOL house that you got me last year

Dear Santa,

What I am thankful for is my dad getting to have Christmas with me even though he’s not home on the real Christmas, which you might know that because you are Santa.

What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard and Amarican Girl doll and a Lego set. Why I want these things is so I can have something at my dad and mom’s house.

The reason I should get three presents is because I need something at my mom’s and one thing at my dad’s. THe presint I would like for my dad’s house is lego set and at my mom’s house is a rainbow hoverboard that lights up in the dark and an amarican girl doll with really long and straight hair so i can do different hairstyles with it. That is what I would like for christmas.

Sincelely,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting to see my family. I also like getting presents. I like getting hot chocolate. Also monny. I want a skateboard, guitar, ice skates. I deserve a skateboard because I feed and water the dogs. I deserve ice skates because I want to be on a hockey team.

Love,

Roman

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for seeing my family and having hot chocolate in the winter time. I also love playing video games and getting a new video game every year.

I really been wanting Minecraft Pickaxe for a while because I had been playing video games ever since I was three years old. My favorite game which it is called Halo and I want one of the masks and I want it ot be a Broken Halo master chief mask and sword also a broken master chief suit and a gun from halo. I would love to have Micecraft Plushies. Please give me a lot of minecraft lego sets.

I deserve these gifts because I’m starting to get along with my brother this month and I help my mom a lot more than I usually do. I eat all of my food when my mom tells me to eat it all and I eat to where nothing is on my plate or bowl!!! And Merry Christmas to you.

Sincerely,

Connor S.

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things like having food and toys. Some people don’t have that so we are lucky. I get to see my family and watch them open their presents. I love celebrating the holiday.

What I would like to receive a Claw machine, a hoverboard, and school desk. I cleaned out a spot for a Claw machine. I want a hoverboard because mine broke. I don’t know how. I want a school desk because I like playing school.

I deserve these gifts because I keep my room clean and I help do laundry.

Bye

Paisley

P.S. Have fun making presents!

Dear Santa,

I’m thankful for getting to see my family. I’m thank ful for getting presents.

I want a puppet, a shark toy set, a Batman, and Joker video game. I want a Batman and Joker video game because I have won but I don’t have PS4 and I have a Shelf on the elf named Jingle. I want a puppet because I have two and I want more. I want a toy shark set because it is cool

I serve these gifts because I’m a good boy and I take care of my brothers and my sisters.

Sincerely,

James

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. First, I am thankful for playing with my brother and spending time with my family.

I want a Nerf gun because I can play with Jr. in a battle. I also want a remote controlled cars so I can drive around the house.

I deserve these gifts because I am nice to my brother and I listen to my mom and dad.

Sincerely,

Jaden

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. I love getting presents because some people don’t have any. I help bake cookies because it’s fun. I like being with my family. I like finding my elves and I love CHristmas break.

THe things I want for christmas are…robot dinosaur, comfy socks, and hoverboard. I want a robot dinosaur because because they are cute and fluffy i want comfy socks because when my feet are cold i can wear them and i want hoverbourd because they are really fun and you can fly a little.

I deserve these gifts because I help my sister sometimes and I help my parents a lot with the little kids. Me and my cousin something clean up my house and set out plates and drinks for them. Then we clean the living room. That is why I dserve the stuff.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. First, I am thankful for hot chocolate, no school, and finding my elf on the shelf.

What I want is a computer because I can watch movies and play games. I also want a pro scooter because I like to ride my scooter and I am good at doing tricks. The last hting I want is a shark puppet because I can pretend to make a t.v. show.

I dserve all the gifts because I have been good. I help people. Im’ nice. I do chores.

Love,

Paxtyn

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting presents and spending time with my family.

What I want for Christmas is a robux for a game called Roblox. I love playing Roblox and I like playing games with y brother and my dad. Sometimes my brother plays board games.

I want money to buy some games. I want money to buy staff on a game on my tablet.

I dserve these gifts because I’m kind. I help people and I play with others when they are down. I play games with other.

Love,

Kaitlyn

I love Christmas! It is my favorite time of the year because IG et to spesnd time with my family and cousins on Christmas. We do a gift exchange. I’m buying for my little cousin my

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting ot see all of my family and finding Scout the elf and Christmas.

What I want for christmas is a bucket of slime, 100 dollars, and a American girl doll bed. I want slime because I stress and I want 100 dollars because I want to buy a basketball hoop and I want a American girl doll bed so she can sleep in it. I really enjoy basketball and I need to practice shooting a ball and I want a tiny robot unicorn it’s really tiny and I want this because it’s like my own real unicorn and

I deserved these gift because I help feed my pets. I’m nice to my brother and I am honest. I hope you enjoyed my Christmas List!

Sincerely,

Maggie

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. First, I enjoy finiding my elf buddy. I’m also thankful for having a Christmas break, eating candy canes, giving present, opening presents, and decorating the house.

The things I want for Christmas is…Robux, a shark, a phone, and an art set.

I should have a phone because if somethign is going on and all thep hones are dead, I can call the police. Why I should have an art set is because it helps with my stress. Why I should have Robux is because I know how to use it. Why I want a shark is because I love them and they are my favorite animal.

Sincerely,

Caylynn

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. First, getting to see my family. Second, getting presents. Third, decorating my tree. Fourth, having a free skedule.

Three things I want for christmas and why I want them. I want a hanging chair because I will actually sit on it and wing on it. I want art supplies because I am going to practie every day and get better at it. I also I want science thing because I want to make cool stuff

I dserve these because I am responsible, I clean my room, I take out the trash and help cook

Sincerely,

Elizabeth

Merry Christmas

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting presents, because some kids don’t get presents. I am thankful for hot chocolate and having an elf so I can have fun and find him in the morning or afternoon. My elf’s name is Bucky. I am also thankful for getting CHristmas break, because some kids don’t have Christmas break.

Three things I would like for Christmas is a Macbook, an Iphone X, and a hoverboard. I want a Macbook because I can practice typing and way more stuff. Iphone X because if I need my parents, grandparents, or aunt and uncle, I can contact them if I am in danger. I want Hoverboard so I can do stuff because I am very lazy.

I have been good, most of the year, I hope I get this stuff!

Sincerely,

Bryleigh

Dear Santa Claus,

I am thankful for getting presents, finding my elves, and no school

I want Pokemon cards, squishies, and scrunchies.

The reaons why I deserve the gifts is I try my best. I am the best person on the planet…because my family loves me the most not…just my family loves me but everyone likes me.

Sincerely,

Helanna

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for a lot of things. I love getting presents. I also enjoy decorating the tree and putting thre tree up.

For Christmas, I would like an Iphone 11 Pro, hoverboard, and 100,00,000 dollars. I want them because I work hard, I help my mom, and I do the dishis.

Sincerely,

Brody

Dear, Santa

I am thankful for snow getting presetns and decorating the tree. Also there’s no school!

What I want for christmas is new headphones, more pillows, and mortal kombat 11. I would like more pillow to cover my hed with them because it makes it dark. The reason why I want mortal kombat 11 is because it has all my favorite characters such as Noob saibot, Triborg, Sub-zero and Scorpion.

The reaons why I derve these toys/stuff is because I help cook food with my grandma. I also am nice and help.

Sincerely,

Anthony

Dear, Santa Claus,

I’m thankful that i have a good home, nice family, fresh water, fresh food, a good school, and warm clothes.

For Christmas can I please have a gray kitten that is alive, and can I please ahve some perfume, and some Disney clothes and Disney jewelry.

Can I please have this stuff because I get a little board on Saturdays and I like to be fansie.

I have been very good this year and I am trying to gie more than receive.

From,

Maren

Dear Santa,

I’m thankful for getting to see my family and cousins. Also I’m thankful for no school, presents, and finding my elf.

I would liek a PS4, skateboard, and an apple gift card. I deserve it because I’m on the nice list and I’m trustworthy. I also do what my mom tells me to do and I eat almost all my dinner.

The reason I should have these items is because I have good grades, I’m responsible, I work hard, I clean my room, I’m nice, and I help cook sometimes.

Sincerely,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting presnts and decorating my Christmas tree. I am also thankful for my family and friends when I get to spend all my time with them. I lvoe it when I get to play in the snow with all my friends and family. I love it when I get to drink hot cholcoate with my brothers. I love it when I have no school and can play video and board games with my faovrite family. I like when I get to play Pokemon with my family.

For Christmas I want a Pokemon computer because I always wanted a computer but I thought it would be cooler if I had a pokemon computer. Also I’ve been wanting pokemon cards so I so I can battle people with ex’s, gx’s, brakes, and mega evolved pokemon. I also like pokemon toys because I can put the toys out on the battlefield so I can act like they are doing there moves that I tell them to do.

I deserve all the stuff I wnat because I am the biggest helper in teh house. I also take my dog when my mom tells me to do it and do it right. I take care of the baby when she cries and when she’s hungry. I make her a bottle and when her bottle cools off I pick her up to hold her so I can feed her. When I’m done feeding her I go in the kitchen and rinse the bottle and everything. Then I wash the big stuff and I fill the sink to do the littel stuff.

P.S. I will leave you lots of cookies and milk for you.

Sincerely,

Zachary H.

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for getting presents and decorating for christmas. i am also thankful for my new elf pet that I can touch. What I want for Christmas ia Nerf gun, a Polaroid camera with film and a puppet.

Reasons I should get these things is because I TRY to help my sister. I also feed my gecko and his food REEKS!!

Sincerely,

Lauren

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for hot choclate. I am thankful for presents every year. I am thankful for my family.

I want the really rad robot because i don’t have a Robot. I want an Iphone 11 because i am responsible. I want Pop heads because i only have one.

I deserve tehse gifts because I help take my dog out. I am nice. I help my mom.

Sincerely,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

This year I want a computer, bey blades, and an elf on the sheff. Thanks for delivering presents. thank you for giving me a bey blade stadium. Christmas is my faovrite holiday because of Santa.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents and the love. I want a go-cart chain and a newer Ford Mustang and I want my granny to come back.

From: Isaac

To: Santa

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for all the gifts that you ahve gave me. What I want for christmas is that you bring my grandma and my grandpa back. I want a lol bigger surprise, wrapples, lips, a pet unicorn, baby, toys for my 10 month old brother and pjs for him too. Thanks santa for the gifts

From your friend,

Ashlynn

Dear Santa,

I want a haverboard for christmasand a Nintendo switch too. I also want you to bless my mom with a New car. I hope you can do that Santa Claus. I have one question…how do you deliver Gifts to teh Whole World in one Night?

From your friend,

Levi Kuhn

Dear Santa,

I am really surprised that you can travel around the world in one night. And taht you deliver toys to boys and girls around the word. You always must have a lot of elves and why I say that is because how would you deliver toys around the world?

From you friend,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for all the gifts you gave me and my family. Is Rudolph one of your reindeer? I want a reindeer stuff please I don’t care what else you get me. My favorite gift you gave me is all of them. Hope you stay warm when you ride your sleigh and the gifts don’t fall off.

From your firend,

Acaydia

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is a baby, shark puppet, robot, dinosaur, and 100 bucks. Thant’s what I want for Christmas. Thank you for bringing the elves. You are very nice.

From you friend,

Jerrald McMurray

Dear Santa,

Thanks for every gift that i’ve ever gotten. Thank you for just every single thing! I’m bless for how you give me gifts and the rest of the World gifts! Also, I’ve been helping my family all year! This year has been the best year.

From your friend,

Haley

Dear Santa,

Christmas is around the wrld what I want for christmas is a scruffuluff real live rescue And An iphone11. I also want a cottonandy maker. I hope your elves are making bunches of toys. I also Hope you are ready by Christmas!

From your friend,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I want a champion hoodie and champion socks and also pants that are champion too. Second, I want a laptop for christmas and adidas socks too. Another thing I want for christmas is to my mom and dad. They always work hard for me and my brother. I feel like my brother doesn’t realise what they do for us, so they’re really tired from doing. I really love and care for them. I will always protect them forever.

From your friend,

Kyndale

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents in teh barn last year. This year I want a Traxxa remote control truck, hotwheels, baitcasting, rod and reel, a tv, and some hoodies. But what I really want is the Traxxa remote control truck. Hope you have a merry Christmas. You are the best.

From you friend,

Landon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the elves. I love them! THank you for the hoverboard last year. For this Christmas I want a Minecraft toy set and a wobble bubble and a few squishes pls. Ps did you have a good summer. Do you like the winter because I do?

From your friend,

Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Hot Wheels garage you gave me two years ago. I got a lot of cars to put in it. You are the best man who delivers presents. Does your workshop look like a ginerbreadman’s house? Thank you soooo much for all my presents.

From your friend,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I want the scariest movie ever in the world. I also want Uno Cards, ou big set. Thank you for everything you have done in our life. I want a dog for christmas.

Christmas

From your friend,

Curtis Schleiger

Dear Santa,

Thank you for delivering presents to the world. I hope you are well. Also, I have been a good boy all year. Most of the time. Fly safe Santa

From your friend,

Ben

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of pomines a ps4, an da po (personal comuter). I hope you have a great Christmas. Have a good summer, sleeping.

From your friend,

Dresden

Dear Santa,

THank you for bringing the toys I wanted last year. Thank you also for sending my elf. You’re a great man that rides his sleigh. I know a lot of people don’t believe in you but I do. You have a lot of friends at the North Pole. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

From your friend,

Anna

Dear Santa,

This time of year peopel ask if elves have real magic I tell them yes even if their store bought their magic is real. I know that elves have real magic but do they not move when you’re three.

PS. I’ll leave you some oates and milke and cookies for you and your deer.

From your friend,

Alayna

Mrs. Wike’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have been jolly all year I have been contented at school I think that I have got decent grades I have been very pleased this year.

There’s some thigns I have been wanting this year I would really like Beats, an Apple Tablet.

And a big request that every kid in Bruce Elmentary as a warm jacket.

Sincerely,

Madynn

Dear Santa,

I have been awesome this year and I hope I won’t get coal this year. I did not get grounded this year.

Santa I want a hoverboard a spider man sweater and a lizard.

Santa please help the homeless people, people who don’t have food and the poor 🙂

Your friend,

Ethan Chappel

Dear Santa,

I have been great this year I feed my animals, I clean my room, and I work hard in class.

Santa for Christmas I would liek a Juju Smith Schuster atagraph, a Nintendo switch, and a Hoverboard please.

Santa is you can please provide enough food for everyone.

Your friend,

Paul Chappel

Dear Santa,

I have been great this year because I think I never got grounded one time this and I want really cool stuff this year.

Please bring me a Thrustmaster T80 and please bring me Need For Speed for the Thrustmaster T80 and please bring me ba blades.

And the thing I want the most for all homeless to ahve food, water, money, and a home so please please do that for the world.

Sincerely your friend

Ben Cooper

Dear Santa,

Santa I’ve been doing very well in school And when my parents ask me to do something I do it. When we leave I get admediatly and get dressed.

For Christmas I want a Nintendo switch a Cleveland Browns plushy a Ohio St season pass and a #2 Chase Young Ohio St. jersey

Santa provide at least one person a home this winter

Sincerely

Alex D. Cruze

Dear Santa,

I have been as good I could and I hope that I’m not asking for to much this year so I’m hoping that you are trying your best this year because this is what I’m asking for a hoverboard, airpods, the new iphone 11, cloths, shoes, Ipad and a computer to play prodigy at home and my teacher is Mrs. Wike she is the best!!

ps I have a big request I want all the kids at Bruce to have big winter coats thank you

Sincerely

Gracie Gifford

Dear Santa,

I have been waiting for Christmas and I am very excited and I am so happy my elf came back and so excited to make my grandma’s presents and I love her so so much and she said I,ve been great and helpful and I take out the trash and fold clothes and towels and I ask to do the dishes but she said I am to young but one time i did my autns dishes and for Christmas I want an applie iphone 11 pro, airpods, and the little robot called novie and for every homeless person to ahve food water and shelter

Sicnerely,

Adison Ryan Hodapp

Dear Santa,

I’ve been awesome this year I did the dishes and helped mom with dinner we made mozzarella sticks and pizza and fries and me and dad went to walmart and got her a new vacuum.

I would love some new stuff for my room because we just moved and I hardly have nothing in my room please and ty.

And I wish every homeless person in the world would get everything they need to survive in the cold and hot weather.

Sincerely,

Allie McLaughlin

Dear Santa,

I have been great this year. I have been good at school for about 3 weeks. I never got grounded once this year.

For Christmas I want a bow and arrow, rc car, baseball signed by all the Cincinnati Reds players, 20 dollar gift card and a dude perfect poster.

I want all homeless to get a home, all poor to get money, the people who are lonely to have friends, to all people in this world to live a good live. And all people to be treated fairly.

Thank you for reading this letter

Sincerely your friend Easton Daniel Montgomery

Dear Santa,

I want a kitten because I was been awesome because I got A on my math and language test. Also I was taking care of my little sister Saki. Santa can I please have a warm blanket and phone.

Also please make sure that everyone have a warm coat to keep them warm.

Sincerely,

Waka Muramatsu

Dear Santa,

I was a great kid and I help my family.I also help my brother for cleaning toy cars. I helped my dad decorate my Christmas tree in Sunday. I help my Dad do dishes a lot of times. I want a toy truck. I want a toy bus. I want toy planets.

Thank you

Koldyn Overholts

Dear Sanat,

I have been nice and respectful this year and I helped my grandma put up her Christmas tree and put on teh ornaments on the tree too.

I would like a little live pets hedgehog with a house Apple IPhone and Airpods.

Oh and please make sure that everybody gets food, homes, warm cloths, and kindness.

Love,

Miles Powell

Dear Santa,

I have been godo this year, and I have got good grades this school year. Santa all I am only ask for one thing this year. The mane thing I what is a Nintendo switch. And I have got good at reading TOO! And want I want for the world to be better is give the homeless a home and close.

Thank you

Conner Rader

Dear Santa,

I got good grades and I helped clean my house.

Santa I what a phone and a tv.

I want people to have food and a house.

Your friend,

Hunter Reece

Dear Santa,

I was a great kid. I got all a and b I was on the student of the month.I want a phone really bad and I want to give money to the homeless people and cars houses food water warmness. I want one more thing is a virtual reality headset.

Thank you,

Cohen Rickert

Dear Santa,

I got all A’s on my report card and I have been kidn all year.I’ve fed and watered the dogs.

For Christmas I want a hoverboard,carmel,white chocolate chips,and a Ipod.

Cor Christmas I wish for a white Christmas for my mom. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Annabelle Smith

Dear Santa,

My elf felt like it hasn’t came but it was probably hidign really good XD My wish is for Noah to be a nicer teenager.

I have been doing really godo the only thing I want for …Christmas is a nintendo switch for 300$ chick ching that is all I want.

Sincerely,

Caden Swihart

Dear Santa,

I have not been terrible or excellent I would say just ok.

For Christmas I want a digital camera like Morgan got her for birthday and me and Morgan to stop fighting.

This one is not for me Santa I want you most of all for you to give food to people who need it most not me others come first.

Sincerely your friend

Abigail White

Dear Santa,

I’ve been listening and I want really cool stuff.

Please bring me pokemon, remote control truck ,nerf guns, laster tag, adn a real pupply. I have listened, fed my dog, help people, and cleaned.

Please give everybody food and money on EARTH

Sincerely

ELI WILLIAMS

Marita Mahan’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a new Ipad for Christms because I think I would use it a lot. I want a new Ipad because mien is broken and jsut shattered in peices. Also my Ipad has missin glass. In conclusion, my Ipad has a dent in it. That’s why I think I need an Ipad I hope you see this. P.S. How are the elves? Do yo ustill ike chocolate cookies? Do you still like milk? Am I being naughty or nice? WIll I get coal in my stocking or candy? Alright now i Hope you see this enjoy.

Sincerely,

Ruby

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl. I would liek a new American GIrl doll my old one is not as cute as she used to be. She is lonely and I lost her dog. Please she needs to have a sister or a brotehr and new clothes.

Love,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

I want hot weels so I can drive it on a desk. I can drive it on a plank. I can drive it super fast. How are you doing? Good I hope!

Sincerely,

Zackery

Dear Kris Kringle,

Iwish I could see you in my hosue at Christmas time. Thank you for the toys. Maybe I can ask my mom to make cookies for you. Can I have the new Bay Blade battle set please. You are nice to me that is why I am giving you cookies. Because that is nice of me.

Friends,

Kolton

Dear Santa,

I would liek a remte control can because I never had oen before. To do tricks like wheelies. I want to spin the car a rownd in circles. To race people and to bump into people. How are you doing Santa?

From Gracie

Dear Santa,

I would like a Hot Wheels car track. I do not have a Hot Wheels car track. I also think it would be cool to have a Hot Wheels car trackI would enjoy watching the cars zipp really fast around the track. Another eason Is I liek to watch the race cars have a big race and someday I would want to have a big race too. Has Mrs. Claus baked cookies yet? If she has I bet they’re good! Are the elves being naughty or nice? How are the reindeer? How are you doing on making toys? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Please write back soon.

Sincerely,

Bella

Dear Santa,

This might be weird but I would liek to see you in real life and here are my reasons why. Because you are really cod cause you do magic. And you are the ebst. I have never seen you in real life and I think you are nice. It would be amazing to see you in real life.

Your friend,

Asha

Dear Santa,

How have things been going at the North Pole? I hope good for Christmas I was hoping I could have a skateboard. I was hoping I could because I wanted to learn how to ride a skateboard. I was also wantign one because in the summer I could go to the park and ride it. And my last reason is because I never had a skateboard. Those are my reasons I want a skateboard. I hope I can get a skateboard for christmas but if I don’t get one for Christmas than whatever I get will be just as good. See you soon!

Sincerely

Lexie

Dear St. Nicholas,

I hope your day has been going good, by the way we are to make soem good cookies. I hope you like them. Santa will you get me a LOL Surprise Doll for christmas because I will take care of it. I would also like a LOL Doll for Christmas because I willn ot let Zero get my dog. I really want a LOL Doll because I need something to do other than play on my phone. Santa I was wondering if the elves go in different rooms when they make toys for different genders?

Your friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I would like to have an American Girl Doll for Christmas, I think why I would want ot have an American GIrl DOll because I want to play with it. I liek to play with my sisters. I like to read to them and I liek to do their hair. I wonder Santa have the reindeer been exercising for their flight?

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Love your friend,

Makayla

Dear Santa,

How have you been. I’ve been getting 100% on my tests. I want to go to Hawaii so I can elarn about so many species of fish. I can play with sand because I’ve never played with sand before. I can drink coconut milk and I don’t know what coconut tastes like. I hoep I can go to Hawaii for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey

Dear Santa,

I have ben doing very good in school and I want a new pair of wireless headphones, I want them ebcause they don’t get tangeled up. I also want them because I don’t have headphones. It would be nice if you get them for me because I like to lsiten to loud music. That is all of the reasons I want wireless headphones. So have you got a lot of letters yet? I hope you’re not too cold.

Love,

McKenzie

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year and I want State of Decay 2 it has really good graphics and it looks fun. It lokos like a fun zombie game and you can ply however you want? You can make yoru own choices and build a base. And expand your comunity. I also watch YouTube videos about State of Decay 2 and it looks really good.

Sincerely,

Xander

Mr Clause,

What I want for my family is a happy day at Christmas. I fthat would heppen i would love that because that would be a mising wish for my family. I think that would be so great. We woud play games, wlk my dogs, sing songs, go sleding. Build a snow man, draw, watch movies, together.

Your friend,

Gracie,

Dear Santa,

I would like a trip to Japan so I can see new people and a new langugang. Oen reason that Iwant to see Japan so we can ahve a good time. My mom and dad want to ahve their honeymoon. I am going to bring my whole famaly. I want to go to Japan so we can have fun, I want tote you something if you get cold I will give you some cocoa.

Sicnerely,

Connor

Dear Santa Claus,

I would liek a ncie bike. Iwould keep the bike clean. I would wash the bike after I play with it. I would play with the bike all the time with my sister otusdie. THe bike would be fun to play with my friend’s I wish a merry chrsitmas to you and misa claus.

How is Rudolph? Its his nose still red? I was wondering if I can have a pitbull puppy for christmas, with light blue eyes. And carmel colored skin. I will feed it and take her on walks. I will give her treats and I will keep her clothed and I will cuddle with her. Please I love dogs!

p.s. the dog needs to be a girl puppy

Love your friend,

Taurielle

I want a ninja sword so I can protect my family and friends. I can help the homeless people by getting them good. I can cut fruit if it is needed to eb cut. I can get food for my entire family and that is why I want one. Hwo has it been at the work shop?

Sincerely,

Halden

Dear Santa,

I want to go on an adventure with my dad to texas. We could visit my Aunt Zizzy who lives in scherts, texas, while inTexas we could heard cattle. My dads dog is a Blue Heeler mixed with an australian cattle dog so we could take duke with us. If you drive we could go through several different states. I love learning about all the histor in teh all different states. I always have fun with my dad and traveling to Texas with him would be fun for my brotehr, dog, and myself

Sicnerely,

Emmalyn

Dear Santa Claus,

I would liek a new backpack. I would liek the oen that is pink with gold kitty on it. I also need a new backpack because my backpack has little rips. I really like ti because it has kitty cats on it. It is also very sueful. I would relly like it. That is why I want for Christmas. So how far are the elves. Mag Elf cookie I’m exided id about Christmas are you still here. Christmas?

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re having a good day! THis year i would really liek the American girl doll that has a shirt that says “vlog life” and a streak of blue in her hair from walmart. My other American Girl Doll needs a friend because her best friend amost never comes over because she’s eitehr sick or buys. I will also take a good care of her. I will feed her, give her water, care for her and put her to ebd on time. I will also make sure she has empty play time and activities. Thank you and have a good rest of your day! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Aligah

Dear Santa,

I would like a golden retrever dog that is 3 years old. Because I never had a godlen retrver to go to the park and go to the park and sleep with and I lvoe golden retrever also. Hug them and they are so fluffy and my naber’s have a kool black godlen retrever so can I pleas have a three year old golden? They are the best. So I would liek a golden retrever dog.

Sincerely,

Cash

Dear Santa Claus,

Are the elves working hard? I would like to have an extra fun Christmas. I would liek a happy family because I want to see happiness in teh family and open present’s in front of them. I want to have the greatest and best Christmas ever! I want to spend time with everybody that was nearby my family house. I will be the greatest chrsitmas in teh entire world. I will lvoe this christmas the most out of all the christmas in my life I already love it a lot.

Sincerely,

Allison

Mrs. Martin’s Class

Dear Santa Claus

I have been a good girl this year. I hope you give me a slime maker. I also want a mini cookie machine. I

would like a nail salon maker, new tablet. I would like a IPhone I would new clothes. I would like a lot of

CDs for my karaoke machine I hope you are doing well and get lots of rest along with your elves before

you deliver toys,

Love Makiah

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Tanner. I have been ok this year. I hope you’ve rested well and you are ready to deliver

presants. I hope your reindeer have gotton rest to. So they are ready to fly you over houses. This year I

would like candy, xbox 1 remote, drone, call of duty war fare, carmel frape from sStarbucks, reeces and

twix candy cane, cookies, hot wheels, socks, underwear and shoes.

Love Tanner

Dear, Santa

I think I have been a good girl and bad this year. I would like loft bed pop corn maker, ice ceream maker

A big lol, cany, Shopkra’s. I hope you have a good flight Santa. I hope The elves be good. I want a ticket

to go see JoJo Sing!

Love

Becca

Dear Santa,

I have a lot of things I want this year. I want a hover board, a laptop, a xbox 360, an new PS3, a

boombox, a PC, and a new bike. I hope you have a safe flight.

From:

Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl can I please have airpod’s, barbie clothes. And an iphone 11, can I get make-up

pallets, James charus palletes, and Geffory star palletes,. I hope you have a good rest and a good

Christmas.

Love

Bree’onna

Dear Santa,

I have been ok this year. I hope you have fun delivering presents. I know I will have fun when I wake up.

So can I have PS4, call of duty, nerf guns, 1,000,000 u bucks, computer, drone, gaming stuff, 10,000

bucks, video games, ty. Xbox2 and nerf war protechtion.

Love Leelynd

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year and I hope you are rested and the reindeer are too. So you guys are not

tired when you guys deliver presents. This year I want air pods with an apple phone, another

hoverboard, the game guess who, bopit, candy, twisty pet, bunny, twister uno, popcorn machine, ice

cream maker cotton candy machine, nail polish, makeup, a puppie, a kitty, I pad. And a computer.

Sincerely,

Addy

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Alexis. I have had one bad grade, but I will change that grade to an A+A. How are your

reindeer? I hope you got a lot of sleep of sleep this year. what I want is a chromebook, xbox1, 100

candy canes, the book guts, lols, a bike, vacation in florida, and an I phone 11. Have a good christmas.

Sincerely

Lexi

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good rest I hope you have your list ready I have Been a good girl this your I would like

Lol Doll Slimey and Squishees the are thing I want most is a chromebook I hope I have a safe and good

flight.

Love,

Hayven

Dear Santa,

It is me Trenton. I have been in the middle this year. I would like call of Duty Modern war fare. My

mom won’t buy it. I would also like a xbox 1 Giftcard with 100 dollars on it. Oh yeah and a Nintendo

Switch. The boardgame doggy doo. I would like youtube bauck. Closet doors so my cat stops knocking

stuff down. I would love money so much. I want an I phone 11 I would like a 49 ers’ Hat to match my

dad’s. Oh an a xbox 1 controller. A pet duck or chicken but Have to be babies.

From

Trenton

Dear Santa

I think I have been a good girl this year. I want my mimaw Angie to come live in Eaton. can I have fluffy

slime. And a lot of makup I want a Icecream maker a play House. I want a lot of Squishes, can I have a

puppy and a kitty too. I hope you got a lot of rest. American girl doll’s fernicher and more doll’s I want

cloths and a house for my American girl dall’s

Sincerely Olivia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good kid this year. for christmas, I would want slime, a new room, Nintendo switch, new

books, under Armor sweater, Amulet series, Drawing kit, alarm clock. Thiat is all I want for Christmas.

Thank you for reading my letter. I hope you have a ver mary Christmas.

Sincerely,

Emmett

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I hope the raindeer are powered up. I have carrot for them and cookie’s for

you. I want weight’s squishes, lol stuff, high heel shoe’s. I hope you have a safe flight.

Love Briella

Dear Santa

I have ben a good boy I want the new call of duty. I do want a pet that. a xbox1x and to go with my

xbox1x. all the DogMan and Captain underpants book and WWe toys and a lot of nerf guns. Have a

Merry Christmas Santa.

From

Julian

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Connor, I have been a good boy this year. I hope you are well to deliver all of the

presents. This year I would like a Basketball hoop, vr headset, Drone, NBa basketball game, Amuet

books, Baseball cards, football cards, and the game clue. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love

Connor

Dear Santa,

I have been a good fir this year. I hope you got a lot of sleep and your ready Christmas. by the way my

name is Hannah B. And I would like some slime, PlaydoH, same fluffy socks, a bigger trampling, more

pants please, I would like some more suits also, May I have a Christmas sweater.

Love

Hanna. B

Dear Santa

My name is Dakota. I would like a tv, PS4, xbox1, I Phone11 and gaming chairs and $100 gift card. I

would like $100 and $100 gift card for the ps4. I will see you soon.

Love Dakota

Dear Santa,

My name is Dana. I would like blume, purles, math homework, lots of Lols, owl Diaries books, poopies,

trumpet, Shopkins, vr headset. to see Santa, and a Nintendo swich, a vacation, clothes, and a new

phone case. I hope you are ready to fly around the world.

Sincerely

Dana

Dear Santa,

I need a hot toy harvester with a corn header and a bron seeder. It attachs to a tractor. I need a seed

warmer to keep the seeds warm from a cold breeze I also want a corn wagon to harvest the corn.

Would you also bring me a John Deere side b side. I have been a good boy this year. I got good grades I

want a toy harvester with a wheat header.

Love P.J. McDorwell

Dear Santa

My name is Logan. I Have Been good. I don’t want coal. I want a xbox360 and a controller and a

chirger.

Love

Logan

Dear Santa

I have been not so nice I hope you have a nice rest. all I want for Christmas IS a girl elf on the shelf. Whit

clothes for my boy elf, girl. I also want pants whit a shirt. Ps I have carits for your randers, cookies, milk

for you.

Love Baylynn

Dear Santa Claus

My name is Evan, I was good this year. I want a vr, a volley, Lazer guns, an I phone 6, a xbox 1x, pezz

candy, air pods, a tablet, a new basketball, a drone, and hyper shere Fafnir. Have a safe flight!

Love,

Evan

Dear Santa

My name is Titus. I would love to have is more shoes, nfl, basketball, and more like ipods, soccerball, Rc

car ear pod. I also have been good this year sometimes at least. Sometimes I am naughtly and did you

have a good day I hope so. I hope that you have a merry christmas.

Sincerely

Titus

Dear Santa,

My name is Dawson Hall the good kide. I would like a hoberbord. Xbox 1 a new ps4 and new clos. New I

phone 11. New book’s. most of all Emmett to come to my house and play games. And read Amulet Book

Eghit. I would the new dog Book. I would like a new tv for the family.

From Dawson

Mrs. Kiracofe’s Class

Dear Santa I really been a good boy I want a Gaser set and elf set and I take out the trash From, Richiees

Dear, Santa

I’ve been a good boy This year could you please bring me a fitbit, a trupit, really rad Robot. I will

sweep. I will be the best boy ever sene in the hoil entir world. I will be good. Conclusion, That is wut I

wut for chrismas.

From,

Noln

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for chitmas I want a Apple watch here are some reasons I should get one. First, I

clean my room and I organized my room. Next, I do the dishes and put the dishes away. Last, I;m good

at school I get good grades like A and B. In conclusion This is what I want for Chitmas

from

Maddi

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good box this year. could you bring me a dirt bike, helmet, and some knee pads to? First, I

cleaned my room this morning. Next, I make my bed. Last I sometimes I share my recar. In conclusion

That’s why I think I get a dirtbike. From: Caiden

Dear Santa,

I’v been a realy good girl this year. Could you Please bring me a phone? First, I take the trash some

Thursdays, plus trash is nasty. Second, I’v been Keeping my room clean, and my closet Next, I’m not

getting on my mom’s and dad’s phone as much as I use to. In conclusion, here are some reasons I

should have a phone.

Love,

Cherokee

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a really good girl this year. could you please bring me a new iPhone11? First, I take out the

trash every Wednesday with out being told. Next, I help cook every day when I get off the bus. We

cooked chicken the other day. Then I unload the dish washer after the dish washer clean the dishes.

Last, I always clean my room when it gets messy. I love when my room is clean. In concoluion, this is

why I want the iPhone 11.

Your friend,

Madelynn Witt

Dear: Santa, I been a good girl This year. can you please bring me a fitbit and a stuff Toy. First, I help

clen up my sisters rooms. And I accep everybody for who They are. Lastly, I cheer for every body when

Thay Get it wrong. In conclusion This is some Things I want

Love, Lilla

Dear Santa

Here area few things I want for chrismas and I have ben a good girl this year. I cleaned up when I’m not

told two. I don’t be rood and I am nice. First, I want a fox squishmallow. Secont, I want a real kitten for

my self. Last, I want a iphone 11 rose. Here aer a few things I want for Chrismas From Chloe

Persusive friendly Letter

Dear Santa, I’ve been a really good boy this year. could you Pleas bring me a new hot weels id truck.

Trere so cool and . a scooter and a. tech dech. first I wush the sink win it’s dirty yuck. Next I help make

up dinner. I set up the table. In conclusion that why I think I deserve Love Asher

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good this year. Could your bring me Hufflepuff robes and a Hufflepuff throw blanket?

First, I help do my laundry. Every time it’s clean! Next, I take out the recycling every once in a while.

Also, I take care of my hamster. I feed him and love him. Last, I clean my room! In conclusion, these

area the things I want for Christmas.

From Hailey

Der Sata I rele want a how Barbe car I aso want a body citin and a fady dog and I want a Happy Krismis.

Love Ellisen

Dear Santa I’ve been a good boy this year. could I have a I-Phone x? First, I help out with my little sister

a lot! Next, I get off electronics when I’m told to. Finally, I make my sisters happy when there sad. In

conclusion, that’s why I want a I-Phone X!

From, Jude

Dear Santa, I have been a really good boy this year. Can you PLEASE bring me HotWeels, Bay Blades,

and Pokemon. First, I take out the trash when I’m tolled to. Next, I try to keep my room clean. Finally, I

help chainch my mom’s puppy’s pee pads. In conclusion, these are some reasons why I deserve these

things.

Love, Griffin

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good boy, can I have a lego set of a plan, gloves and hat I Desrv it because I did the londre

evry day without getting asked

Frome Adam

Dear Santa all I want I want a notebook and pencil’s or colored pencil’s and I deserve it because I do my

dishes and I help my parent’s and give my grand Mother Food.

From,

Miesha

Dear Santa, I have been good and can you bring evee eviloton stuffed animals, Keyborad for apple ipad.

First I feed the cats mostly. Second, I am not mean. Third, I listen to my teacher Inconclusion this is why

I think I deserve

From: Katy

Dear Santa,

I’ve been really good This year. will you please can you Bring me a Laptop and Ear pPod, mouse? I

deserve it Because…First, I unlod the Dish washer like I put The Dishes and The silverwair and I clean my

Room like I put my toy’s and my art stuff I want That Because I don’t rugyou will my sisters as much as I

did like I don’t yell at Them as much. Next, I want an iphon I want That Because I tack out The trash

sometimes win noBody askes me. Last, I want LipGlos and Lipstick set I want This Because I watch The

dog win he gos out side. Love, Trinity Elliott

Dear Santa I’ve really really been a good firl this year. Could you Bring me a rile axs spisetgie a all new

Elsaset and a IPhone Prow.

Love, Kirei

Dear Santa, I been a good boy can you bring me spiatudm 4 wee ler anala stymone bin yit I bmsle

Fum Sal

Dear Santa my name is caroline been a rely good girl twis yer an I relly want the movie play in with fire

please pleas!!!

Love Caroline

Fourth grade

Mrs. Fugate’s class

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a poodle so my dog can have a friend. I also want stuff for my horse like brushes, hoof picks, and new lead rope that is longer than the one I have right now. I also want stuff for my new room. I want a pool for my new house when we move in. I kind of want a Virtual Reality headset. I deserve this stuff because I have been good sometimes. I also want goats and other animsal when we move into our new house. I also want a house, I live at my grandmas house because I loved out of my hosue to build a house.

Sincerely,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

I want a new dog for Christmas and I don’t care what it looks like. I Just want a nice dog. I want a new dog for my other dog to play with and I can play with. I think I deserve it because I help my mom with cleaning. I want you to bring a gift for my mo becaues she’s a good mom. I want her to have a new car because it will help. Enjoy you vacation.

Love, Chloe Bell

Dear Santa,

I know i Have not been the best this year but if I am on the nicel ist here’s what I want . I would like a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a Ps4 with Madden 20, Pokeomon Sword and Shield, Yeezys, and a couple slime kits. If you could get me some of this stuff that would be great. I will maybe add on to this later on. For now this would be great.

You friend,

Billy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a gocart, a chrome book, and football cleats. I want more board games, a binder, more stuffed animal, a new backpack, and new shoes. I want more friends, an Xbox, a train, a dirt bike, more books and yeezys. I want f-s 19, Madden 2o, PS4, a globe, ohio book, Nike shoes, a dictionary, a thesarus, an atlast, an almanac, and a math book. Brue hoody, a new sled, a new bike and the game Topple. An autograph from JuJu smith schuster, a phone and want less homework. To have fun playing in the snow.

Your friend,

Daniel

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Miller Dare. I go to Bruce Elemntary School in Eaton, Ohio. I’ve been really godo this year. One thingI want is the Lego City Deep Sea Exploreer ship. I also want Mario Kart 7 for my D-S. I also want some world war 2 planes. I love christmas it is my favorite holiday out of all of them my family holiday go Christmas, Halloween and Thanksgiving.

From your friend,

Miller

Dear Santa,

I would liek a phone. I want an iPhone, my favorite is the shiny pink one. I want it because I want to be able to call my dad. I would liek to call my dad to see how he is doing. I think you should bring it to me because I have been helping my mom clean the hosue. I want you to bring a gift fro Emma, too. Emma would want a slime kit. A slime kit is a thing you use to make stretchy blue slime. I want her to have it because she doesn’t have many toys. She is a good friend. Thank you for bringing all the kids some toys. Thank you so much Santa!

Love,

Raven

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas is a Lego set, Pokemon cards, Mincraft, Hoverboard, A drone, a bike, a star wars lego set, Some Fortnite shoes. I want a motorcycle lego set. A poster. I A Fortnite Blanket want some Nerf GUns. I want some Sharpies. I want a 2 PS4 controllers. Thats what I want for Christmas this Year.

Sincerely,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I have been godoish this year. I would like an Apple iPad an Apple iPen an iPad case and duck boots/sperry boots. I would also like clothes. This has been a godo year for me but it has flown by. I can’t wait until Peprment my elf comes back and my reindeer candy! I hope I am on the ncie list! I really want to maek a special cookie for you but I don’t know what kind. By the way how is Rudolph doing and Mrs. Claus? I hope everybody ahs a great year. This is what I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Callie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Ps4, Tablet, and an Iphone. I want a Hoverboard and a Nintendo switch. I want American girl dolls and barbies.I want my brother to stop getting me in trouble and picking on me. I want little brother to stop playing his games all the time and play with me. I want tickets to a concert. I want a Hydrop flask and Air pods for the Iphone. I want more scrunchies and braceletes. I want my mom and dad to be happy. I want my family to be happy.

LOVE

HAYDEN

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making last year a wonderful year. SO, I have a question for you? Can you makee this year the same yer like you did last year? Can you do every year? I have another question for you? Can I have a fidget spinner; a legendary pokemon care set, a playstation headset pro? Because my mom is having a really year so far with her work. She is really sad because she is having to send my sister to bed.

All she wants to have is family time. But my dad is a truck driver. I have to work on homework. All she does is play on her phone and I want family time but when I get done with my homework. I hae liek two hours to spend before bed time but all she does is play on her phone SO you can make my mom have a happy Christmas?

Sincerely,

Damon

Dear Santa,

This what I want for Christmas this year. I want a kitten for CHristmas this year. I also want a few toys for my dogs this year. I want a little Christmas tree for my dolls this year. I want a pink hydro flask. I also want a new dog. I also want more school supplies. I also want panda bedding. I also want to play socer.

LOVE,

ELLAYNA!!!!!!!

Dear Santa,

Thank you for this year. This year Have been fun, but hard. The reason I say that is because my grandma Elna died and so did my Aunt Judy. I hate that it happened, but my AUnt Judy had health problems and my grandma Elan was 84 or 85.

What I want for Christmas is two things. One for everyone to have a good Christmas. What I want for myself is an Applie Ipad or Chromebook.

Christmas to me means spending time with family. It also means you need to celebrate birth of Jesus.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I ahve been very good this year. This year I want…

Lazer x Morph Blasters Who was Albert Einstein. Pokemon Sword Everyone to have a happy Christmas Hack a thon

I hope you don’t have a hard time trying to find the gifts.

Sicnerely,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year so I can have fun with family and friends. I also want a hoverboard because I would be able to do cool tricks. I also want a PS4 to play games on. I also want a computer to play games and to do school work on. I really want more and more and even more Pokemon especially GX’s and EX’s. The top flour I want is SOLGALEO, LUNACA, MEGA CHARZARD X, and MEGA CHARIZARD Y. These are some of the thigns I want for Christmas this year.

Sincerely,

Sebastian Miller

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a PS4, a gaming chair, new iphone 11, a hverboard. I also wanta huskie, a tablet and then I want Nintendo Switch. I want it all because I like all that stuff. I want Santa to bring a gift to Paisley because she has been good. I would also like Paisley to get a tablet and I would like a vacation for my mom and sister. I want them to have it because they are nice to me. Merry Christmas and I hope you get all the presents delivered.

From, Alanna

Dear Santa,

I want a dog for Christmas. I want a small dog. I want the color to be black and white. I want a dog because it is cute and small and I like a black and white dogs. What I havedone to be godo is to do my spelling packet and getting my mornign work done. I gto my stuff done on Think Central. I help out at home. I take out the trash and ai do the dishes and clean my room. I would liek Santa to bring my mom Jen a gift card for a massage. I want my mom to get a massage. She deserves it. Santa I hope you ahve a godo night and get lots of cookies and get lots of milk.

Love Brody Tabor

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I want Slash Valkyrie and Cho Z Valkyrie. Then I want a real life beyblade stadium to play with. Then I want an IPHone 11. I want a God Valkyrie because I lsot it this year and I wanted to bad I want another one. Then I wand a Lord SPriggan so I can play with it and have fun. Next I want Slash Valkyrie and a Wizard Fafnir. I want a Chevy SIlverado 2019 and a Bugatti veyron that’s a toy car to have fun with. I want a LaFerrari to but it’s a toy car to play with again. Thank you for what you do for everyting to help people. Thanks a lot Santa. Have a good year Santa Claus see you next year. Can’t wait until next year to see you.

Sincerely, Blake

Dear santa,

Iwant a puppy for Christmas. Sure I like sosha butI think she gets lonley when we are gone . Everyday I get excited to see her. A Border collie because its that they are good dogs. I WILL play with a dog. If you cannot get me a Border collie puppy I can take a Husky adn an LOL doll. I am notasking for much but I want toys and slime. I will like a dog to. a dog to. You don’t need to get me a toy if the dog is too much.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a Vr Headset Pro, a Nintendo Switch, TitanFall 2 and a Legendary Pokemon Pack. Here’s some reasons why I should get this stuff. One of the reasons why. #1: I always take care of my baby sister while my mom is doing important. Reason #2: my brother Amon had no pokemon cards so I gave him some of my pokemon cards to make him happy. Reason #3: Merry Christma

Sincerely Haiden

Dear Santa,

I want to get the new XBox for Christmas. It is shaped like a box but it is an electrical game unit. You canp lay FortNite . . I want it because is new and llike to play video games. I like it and and want it. I do my chores. I listen. I am not always good, but I want to be better. I take care of my crabs. LIam is my best friend. He would liek the new XBox too. He is a good kid and a good friend. The XBox he would like it to play on. He can play with people on it. Liam is my friend and nice to me and others. He is my best friend. ANd he is good to people I have not got mad too much this year. I get good grades a lot this year too. Have a Merry Christmas.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an iphone. It is something you can text on. Why I would want it si because you can download games on it. I deserve a phone because I have been good. I help clean the house, like hte rooms in my hosue. I would also like you to bring a gift for is my Nana and papaw. The gift I want them to have is a Walmart gift card. I want them to have it because I want them to be a happy family on Christmas. I hope you get a lot of cookies and milk.

From Kylie

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Ryuta Sno and I’m in the 4th grade. I want to play games and I love TV so I want a new Tv.. I want a new Tv because I like games and I like watch tv. I should get a tv because I help clean my room. I want you to bring my mom a gift. I want a game and Pokemon 500 cards. Because I like game and I like Pokemon cards.

Happy Christmas

Dear Santa,

I ahve ben good maybe not all the time Santa. I want for Christmas is a iPod and a American Girl Doll why I deserve is because I love my family and you Santa. I want you to give my biological dad a present because he stop smoking.

Love

Kate Sanders

Mrs. Schmidt’s Class

Dear Santa,

May I just say that you clome at my favorite holdiay? I hope your suit is ready for the cold. I have been taking good care of my animals. I cleaned my room, so there is room for my presents.

I hope you are able to bring me a red parakeet, cage, and parakeet foot. One thing that I ask you to do is get jake Schaurer a parakeet too.

Sincerely,

J.J. Ferriell

Dear Santa,

You have been so kind throughout the year. I think that you and Mrs. Claus should to to the beach with disguises on so the people don’t know it’s you, but for a vacation. I have been very kind this year and helped with my cousins. I have been so busy that I want to to to bed earlier than what I have been.

I hope that you fly safe and don’t crash this year. I want for Christmas is some nice warm blankets, Christmas cheer, figgy pudding, and some toys. If you can make a popup shelter, can you please drop them off at my house if they aren’t heavy. If they are, drop them off at some close places for homeless people to live in. Thank you for your time. Happy Holdidays!

Your friend,

Karina Deaton

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, and happy holidays! first off, I think your a very jolly person and I think your red coat looks very nice on you. Also, I think that I’ve been working really hard this year. I help my mom by feeding my dogs, and i help my dad by helping him do his fantasy football lineup!

I think you know why I deserve presents this year annd for christmas I want a Nintendo Switch and a Nick Bosa 49er’s jersey. If you have any books, you should give them to homeless people so they can be educated. Thanks for ready my lettter and happy holidays!

Your friend,

Bryson Blaylock

Dear Santa,

You look nice in your red suit. You do well when you put stuff under the tree. I help kids if they get hurt or drop something. I help my mom if she needs my help with cleaning. I do my cleaning when I have to.

I hope I can get a toy. The toy will be lego ninjago set. You should give toys to kids that don’t have a home. the kids that don’t have a home will like a toy. Thanks for reading my letter. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Rylan Campbell

Dear Santa,

How have you been? This year in school I have got all A’s except for social studies. I got a B+. At my house, I just got an Akita pup and I help my mom with her. Also, At my dad’s I help him with my little sister when she bawls.

I do a lot o my family to help them. For Christmas I want two things at my dad’s I would like a snowboard and at my mom’s I would like a Honda dirtbike. If you end up having a few extra toys left send some to the homeless shelters around the world so everyone gets toys. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Gabriel Staker

Dear Santa,

I’m going to start out my letter about you hair. Your white hair reminds me of you is like snow! Have you been watching us? I have been getting good grades this year. How I got good grades is by working hard. Each day I take out my dog outside to go to the bathroom. Somedays I read my book for the book project. In school, I have been workign on assignments so I can get my work done.

What I’d like for christmas is a black sparkly nutcracker. I’d like a small black nutcracker. I also want a 10 by 10 rubix cube. I also want a polar bear book. Last thing I want is a basketball cards. I want you to give all the children around the world toys, homes, food, and water if they don’t have those things. Have a safe trip and merry christmas!

P.S. I know you can’t give me everything but I really want is the rubix cube, the two nutcrackers, and basketball cards.

Love,

Kinley Curry

Dear Santa,

I’ve got to to say you really like red because you wear red all the tie. You remind me of Christmas lights. I have been really good this year, and I have not been getting good grades.

To be honest I don’t really want any presents, but I would like a lot of clothes for the homeless, toys, and pet toys for stray animals and for kids who are not home for Christmas. I don’t want any presents because living with my grandma is a real present. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Sam Stubbs

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I be you are doing fine making all thsoe toys. I ahve been doing chores around the house like taking out the trash, feeding the animals, letting the dogs out and back inside, and many other things.

I hope you can see how deserving I am for this year. For Christmas this year, I would like 3 things. 1. A new sled. 2. A new bean bag chair 3. A new computer just incase grandpa doesn’t get me one this year. He said he would get me one THREE YEARS AGO! But I am still waiting patiently. I also think the animals at the Humane Society would really appreciate it if you brought them some nutritious treats and dog food. Also, don’t forget the cats! For christmas, I think Piper would really appreciate it if you got her a really, really, REALLY strong rope so we can have big tug of war challenges. Thank ylou for taling the time to read this letter. P.S. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Violet C. White

Dear Santa,

Oh mi, you’re looking quite nice this Christmas. I have been a nice boy this year. I have a lot of A’s and B’s but I haven’t got an F yet. I have been very honest this year and I haven’t got suspended yeet this year at all. Also, I have a lot of really cool friends.

So what I really want this year is a Ford F150, a big tex gooseneck trailer, a John Deere 9RX with a 10 foot fold down John deere mower with a 2 foot John Deere mower and a 5,000,000 square foot piece of land, and all the Constion Vehicles in the world and can you drop of $5,000,000 at my school.

Love,

Caleb Olsen

Dear Santa,

I love how soft you coat looks. You nice flufy hat, how fluffy is it really? I have worked very hard this year. At school, I am able to complete my work on time. At home, I listen to my parents.

What I really want for Christmas is an Iphone II Pro, The Nanny Piggins book series, a roblox gift card, Descendents 3, Baltimore Ravens quilt, Baltimore Ravens hat, all NFL football team helmets, a Lizard, and Aladdin Live Action. What I want for Christmas, but not that much is the Lego movie videogame, Zuru bunch o balloons, lucky fortune, Back of the Net, Lion King Live Action, Dark Phoeniz an Americal Girl doll, and a shopping cart. Also, any extra toys give to Chrildren’s Hospitals. Thank yo for reading this. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Reese

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Well you don’t look a day over ninety. You must be strong to carry that big sack of toys. At home I have been working hard with chores. Also at school, I am getting good gradeds adn turing in my work. Will you consider getting me the following for Christmas.

May I please have a Nerf Mega Sniper, an extra pack of Mega Bullets, A Star Wars Lego set and a Star Wars sweater, a bike air horn, a pack of chocolate for my teacher. Also can I have a candy cane or two, a nutcracker for my collection, and the Nanny Piggins Series. Can you please give any extra toys to Toys for Tots.

Sincerely,

Tony Fomin

Dear Santa,

Will you allow me to say you have some amazing glasses they are one of a kind? Just like you. You and Mrs. Claus are some of the nicest people on Earth. Your sled is as shiny as your smile. Your reindeer are sweet, kind, and brave. What I have been doing over the years is that I ahve been doing my chores, listening to my parents, and my teachers. I have been doing kind acts. I feed and water my brothers cat, when he forgets to. Whenever my brother Ben feels sad, I alwasy try t omake him feel better by telling him jokes, playing with toys or tickling him.

I hope I get an alpaca. If it is live, it will live in my mums garage. I also want a phone and a game for my 2ds. Also, can you stop by the hospital and give all the sick kids toys? Thank you for your time! Merry Christmas!

Your angel,

Sophie Shaner

Dear Santa,

Is it just me or is your hair whiter than usual? Have you been hitting the gym? I know I haven’t done a lot this year, but I never started a Nerf war or made my sister mad (yet). I mean being everyone’s personal dictionary is pretty hard.

So can I please have a Porsche 550 Spyder? I don’t need it now, but can you please save me it? May I have a few vinyls? Maby some Beattles or Led Zeppelin? Can you also help homeless kids find shelter? Please!

Your favorite person,

Lillyann Richardson

Dear Santa,

I just wanted to start of with saying your outfit is looking good this year. Wow! Have you been laying of the cookies? I mean you do look great. I have some thing to tell you. This year I’ve been good. I help my daddy make his bed. I help my mommy with my little brother. I also help my friend pick up her crayons whin she dropped her crayons.

I hope you know how hard I’ve been trying to be as good as I could this year. I was going to aks if you can give me a lap top an I also want to ask for a Pajama Lama Pickmi Pop if you can get me that. Oh and if you have any leftover toys or if you have time to make more please send them to the orghanges. Merry christmas and ho ho ho to you too!

Love,

Mia Scott

Dear Santa,

Just, you look stunning. It look like you have a new sleight and jacket. I deserve presents because I help my sister when she tries to read. Also, I make my bed every night before bed so I can watch television or so I can read.

Okay, I talked about why I deserve these toys. I want many things but I’ll tell you about some of them. I want the new super hero comics. I want my own radio and disc player. If you have any jackets and gloves, could you give them to the homeless shelter? I need some new snow boots and maybe a new soccer ball. If you can give me a Christmas miracle to get on the PC United boys soccer team. Thank you for your time. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Maxwell Martin

Dear Santa,

May I start out with saying what you beard reminds me of? It reminds me of the thick, white snow. How is it going this year? Well, my year is great!! I’ve been doing chores around the house. I have also been doing the dishes, lately. Also, I have been taking care of my pets. I am being responsible by turing my homework in on time.

I hope you see that I am deserving. Something I would like for Christmas is an i-pad. Finding a few new coats would be nice. If you ahve any extra horse treats or halters, could you please send those to Last Chance Corral. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!!!!

Love,

Madelyn

Dear Santa,

First, I want to say, I like your hat very much. I’ve been cleaning the house, doing the laundry, taking out the trash. I also help take care of my little brother Samuel.

What I want for christmas is a basketball, an IPad, lot of art supplies, American Girl Dolls and American Girl Doll things, colorama coloring books and coloring books, a diary, and a stuffed animal penquin. Please and thank you. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

LillyAnn Kaynel Warrix

Dear Santa,

I would like the headphones tha my Uncle has for Christmas I would also like a computer and a farming simulator game. I can learn about farming so I can be a farmer some day. I should get it because I help my mom think about dinner, I do not fight with my sisters and I get good grades. I want you to bring my best friend Shawn a Nintendo Swith. He should get it because he is on time and he is a good friend. I hope your reindeer get sleepy on Christmas this year.

Love,

Drake Leugers

Dear Santa,

I would like a nex xbox one for christmas. It’s a system that you can play games on. I want on XBOX one because I can play minecraft lon it. I deserve it because I try hard in school and I helped my mom put up the christmas tree. Also, I would like you to give a figt to Liam, my friend. I would want Liam to have an Iphone 11. I want the coloe to be blue. Liam is good at school and he’s nice to people so he deserves a nice gift. I hope you have a good time.

From,

Shayn Mahler

Dear Santa,

Your kind, good, and generous. From when I last saw you, you’re a game chaser. You told me, “That kindness is the way to go.” What I’ve been doing over the years is working in school.

I hope you have me on your nice list. If you do, I’ll have an Amrican Girl Doll and a fit-bit. I forgot to say this, “You’re very nice!”

Your friend from 1st grade,

Lacy M.B.

Dear Santa,

So lets start by this your are so cool and you have a cool place to live. You inspier me and when I think of you you make me smile. Also when I am down in the blue you cheer me up.

Ok so, what I have been doing is that I have been getting as, bs and c+s. I have been good this year. What I want for crismas is all of the call of dutys. Also, send food, water, anything to the no shelter people. thank you and a happy new year!

Your friend,

Garrett

Dear Santa,

May I just start off by saying how nice your are? You give all these kids toys and other stuff when you don’t have to. This year I’ve took care of the dogs and cleaned the dishes. Next, i’ve mowed the lawn and vacuumed the house this year. last, I’ve helped dad wash his car and my mom’s car.

What I want for Christmas is first black pods. Second, I want the next dog man and the new Diary o a Wimpy kid. Next, I want a new bike. Last, I want a dictionary. That is all I’ve done this year and what I’m hoping to get this year.

Love,

Braden Bamburg

Dear santa,

Thanks for reading this.I know I’ve not been being that good but im inproving on stuff though. I know i’m not saying it at school.you already know what. What I want for christmas is anything except girl stuff and baby stuff. I definitely want a turtle !!!

Can you bring presents to charity and homeless people please. Merry early christmas.

Love,

Hayden Mayer

Dear Santa,

Santa, I have one thing to tell you. I love your red nose, I love your reindeers they are so cute. Well I’m trying so hard to be kind and nice to my brother, like I’m not fighting with him even when he annoys me. I help my dad fold clothes and I help my mom do the dishes pretty much how I help my is I get out the forks,spoons,and butter knives out of the dishwasher. Then I get the packets of cleaning detergent and dish soap.

I hope that was enough to show how much I want a camera and stuff to cosplay as Pidge from Voltron, also I really want to give new clothes to kids who need it. I also want to give some food to them.

Your friend,

Nika Wolf

Mrs. Kiracofe’s Class

Dear santa

Merry Christmas I hope you are having a good day. I am writing to you because I want you to know what I want I want for Christmas. For Christmas I want a hoverboard . I want a scooter and I have been a good boy. This year I think I should get the things that I want.

I hope I get the things that I want on Christmas I hope to see you on Christmas day.

Love

Isaiah Sizemore

Dear Santa,

Since I have been a good boy this year this year I want money to give to the homeless. Can I get an Xbox 1 and Maddon20 and other games for one of them. How is it in the North Pole?

That is all I want for Christmas. My family can get the rest.

Your favorite kid,

Caleb Sams

Dear santa,

I want a hover boad. Because I am realy good at riding it. I know I don’t dvervit but I’m trying to help with Daela, she aways crys. I realy want a hover baod. I will send you a letter that has everythang I want. HAVE A HOLLY JOLLY CRISMAS!!!!!

Your friend,

Dixie othersen

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are you? Well hope your well, so how is the north pole? Anyway for Christmas I would like a new Samsung Galaxy 9 and some Air pods. If you can, I would also like a horse riding helmet and a Hydro Flask and V sco girl stuff. Thank you so much and again thank you.

Sincerely

Lyla Roberts,

Dear Santa,

Theirs not that much I want for Christmas. I only and really want some air pods. The reason I really want ari pods is because the wire on my ear buds get cot and then my ear buds come out during a video. That is really annoying. My sister will also take the wire then she’ll pull it,and it hurts. I really really want world peace for our world. That is what I want for Christmas.

Your friend,

Sophia Naudascher

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been really good this year. I helped an older lady put her bike tire back on her bike. I gave homeless people food,money,and a blanket. I helped my grandpa fix his car that my sister wrecked. I don’t really know what I want for christmas. Except for one thing to live with my mommy again. I am still mad at your elf. He toilet papered my room and broke my picture that my dad drew in jail. He drew a picture of me as a baby. So it meant a lot to me. That is what I want for christmas.

Sincerely,

Alyvia L.

Dear St. Nick,

I have been pretty good this year. I do get sidetracked sometimes, but not much. So if I am good enough, could I get a hoverboard and an ipad? I do well on my tests, so I have never had anything but an A. Happy Holidays and thank you.

Sincerely,

Sawyer Keating

Dear Santa,

I think I have been a good girl this year, but sometimes I get in a little bit of trouble not that much though. I do know what I for christmas.I want all new stuff for my room like all new decorations and furniture. Last year I wanted all new technology. I got all of that over the summer though so all I want for Christmas is new decorations and furniture for my room. What kind of decorations I want are not bright and color! want like gold, gray, and mint green. These are the colors of my room. That is what I want for christmas.

Your friend,

Amiyah

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. This Christmas I want a Notre Dame jersey so I can wear while I watch the Notre Dame games. I can also wear it to school. I would like the jersey so I can wear it during the holidays. You are the best!!

Your friend,

Fletcher Jerdon

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole. Have the elfs been making all those gifts. Also are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph getting ready. Those cookies will be good this year. This year for Christmas I want a lot of candy, a Lamar Jackson jersey, also a pair of white Huarache or Franklin batting gloves, a new Warriors jersey, I also want wireless headphones, last of all, I want Xbox games.

Sincerely,

Noah Hurd

DEAR SANTA,

I have been really good this year. I want a Nintendo switch for Christmas because I can play some cool video games with my brother. I have been nice to my brother. Santa can you bring a plane ticket for my mom and grandma to go see my great grandma because they have worked so hard? I hope you have a good nite.I love Christmas.

from Griffyn

Dear Santa Claus,

How is it in the North Pole? This is what I hope to get for Christmas. I hope to get the new Pokemon game called Sword & Shield. I want it because it has more new Pokemon to discover. Another thing is called Beyonders. It is a book series. I want it because I can read it and read it to my family. I think I might get these because I have been pretty good this year. If you can please get me these things.

Your friend,

Dylan Cross

Dear Santa,

I think that i have been good this year. I have only been in trouble a couple of times this year. I really think I can get my attitude better mote often and last year I liked the Schleich horses I got last year and I also liked the face masks to so I think that is all I want for Christmas. I think I want a new phone case. I think that is all I want for Christmas. So I think that is all I want which is schleich horses, face masks, and phone cases thats all.

Your friend

Katrina Gray

Dear Santa,

I want a maveric hover board. The color I want it to be is blue. I have been really good this year I got A and B but one C. I have do my homework when I have to. All my friends have one but me. I really want one.I will be really really really good I promies. Thats all I want for christmas.

Sinserely,

Fay

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good kid this year. I’m gonna tell you what i want for Christmas. I want a new phone because my phone is five years old. I don’t have any room on it that’s why I want that. can i get some video games for Christmas because I only have 23 -and can get a ipad. and that’s what I want my mom and dad will get the rest.

Jathan hammond

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the nice list because I have a long list. I want a new one-wheel XR2. Why I want it is my learning on a hoverboard is good, I can keep my balance and I can go far. Second, I want an Iphone XR for myself. Why I want the Iphone XR is so I can facetime my friends for longer and play games for longer. Third, I want a now soccer goal. I want a new soccer goal is so I can play friends and I can be in the goal and be a good goalie. Fourth, I want new goalie gloves. Gloves will help me when I am the goalkeeper in soccer. My old pair has a bad grip. I have been good all year, I have gotten better grades in school. I stepped up and have done better. I helped put up my Christmas tree. Santa, I hope you bring Mrs.Martin a gift. She helped me to get all A’s in reading, math, science, social studies and language arts. She needs a medal.

Love,

Joel Appledorn

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4 for Christmas. A PS4 is a system that you can play games like FortNite. I want it because I can upgrade because my PS3 died and I want a new PS4. I should get a PS4 because I have been good all year. Also, could you bring a gift for Jared. He is a good friend. I want him to have a Bengals football jersey for christmas. He helps me when I feel sad. So he should get a nice gift. I hope you have a good Christmas.

From,

Sammy Johnson

Dear Santa

Hi Santa I have been good all year. Can you get me an Xbox One? Can I have also a Chromebook? Can I also have a book of Dogman? Can I have a football?

Sincerely,

Matthew L.

Dear Santa,

Santa i hope you have a great christmas all i want is for everybody to have a great christmas. Also some people say you aren’t real but i think your real.What i want is an iphone x that is blue.

Your friend,

Kaylin Wynn

Ms. Wilson’s Class

Dear Mrs. Claus,

This year i want 360 yeezy boosts. Because I’ve been so good this year, I did my chores, I feed my dogs every day, I was brave enough to go into my ear surgery p.s. I have two more surgeries in the next year. My mom is out of work and i helped her.

I want to get money for homeless shelters, I mean I have a lot of money from my birthday but I want to have more to give more. You know what they say the more the merrier. I also want like, some sort of tiny guitar, not a ukulele but a guitar a tiny guitar.

With my birthday money im going to buy a ducky keyboard, its a type of keyboard, and a ninja mouse… wireless, all that for my xbox 1. Tell santa I said this. Good bye. remember i’ve been good … I think, yeah i have.

Your friend,

Noah B

Dear Santa,

These are the things I am doing my best at school in math, social studies, and science also been doing my work. I want a chrome book and bluetooth headphones and then I can play Roblox and listen without annoying my sister. Then most of the money would go to charity.

From,

Reed

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good by eating all my dinner, doing all my chores when I’m supposed to. I do my homework and turn my homework in on time I also listen to my teacher.

For christmas I want a basketball hoop so when I’m bored of my soccer goal I can play basketball. I want a drone with a camera so I can see my whole neighborhood. can I have some snow gear so I can donate it to homeless people so they stay warm?

Sincerely

Cash

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you manage to presents to the whole world in one night? Are you enjoying the different drinks and cookies we are putting out for you?This year I have gotten good grades’ tn school.l also keep my room very c1ean.I sometimes wash the dishes.

I would like a job for my mom.1 would also like a sewing kit.Please send some money to the people living on the streets.

Sincerely,

Audrey

Dear Mrs. Claus

Just tell me when will you become famous? I hope you will but first I want to tell you what I want this year. I would like a polaroid camera,a make your own quilt and a trip to Columbus. I’ve been good this year. I have been helping people a lot.

Please also give me a dog so Asher can play with it. I might also like a few more hours with my grandma shepherd. If you could get some extra food to the H.I.T. foundation that would be great. Thank you for reading this. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Mackenna Lynn Jennings

Dear Santa,

You work so hard that I think that you should have a break. You and your elves work very hard every year. I think that the elves should deliver the presents this year, and you should sleep while they do that. Keep up the work,you are doing good.You’re the best santa claus ever.

I have been really,really good this year.This year I want a kid dictionary and a toy xylophone.If you would please give homes and money to homeless people,or please give the people that want a pet give them any pet they wanted. I’ll keep being good for those things. Thank you!

Love,Trevor

Merry Christmas!

DEAR SANTA,

I want a tv and a lol doll and a bed set for christmas. I want these things because I do not have a lot of toys. I deserve this because I help my mom and I’m trying to get an A on my grades.

Please bring my mom a new red car my mom because she needs a new car. I want her to have a new red car. I want her to have this because she takes care of me.

Have a good christmas.

Fome ALEEYA

Dear Santa,

First, You do good with the reindeers. Second, I have made my cousin breakfast and lunch. Third,1 hope you love the cookies that Mrs. claus makes. Fourth, You needa break because you have done a lot of work. Fifth, I hope your list I’m on the nice side.

First, I want an Iphone 11 pro max and Balenciagas. Second, I want gucci slides and air pods. Third, If I didn’t listen I wouldn’t get all of this. Fourth, I hope I get this stuff and the thing I Want is Ba[enciagas. Fifth, I won’t be bad and I will fix up my family food.Sixth, I want the iPhone 11 pro Max in the PS5 when it comes out. seventh,I want some money to donate money to go little kids that are trying to risk their lives.

Sincerely

Your friend,

Gavin Michael Marker

Dear Mrs. Claus,

You do a really good job making those cookies for santa. Are you in control of santa? Can you tell santa,”Can mylee(mi-ly) have a watch” And if he said no say,”Well her sister threw her watch into the in the water and then she kick a ball and it fell off.” I’ve been trying to be good.Sometimes my sisters and I fight but, I’ve been good. I tried to do something good for my mom and dad.

This is the stuff I was trying to do for my mom and dad. I wanted to do the dishes for my mom and make her happy. But time ran out, they came home. And with my dad, I wanted to do some help around the addition. I did with some parts but with the others not really. But sometimes the time runs out or something goes quick. Well that is all you need to know………… Oh,and something else I want to tell you that I hope the food drive goes well and that we win the best door decoration. And that the homeless people find homes.

Sincerely,

Mylee McCloud

Dear Santa

I have been working hard at school.I always do my homework.

This year I want a desktop for Christmas. I would also like a game of Trouble. I would like food for shelters.

Love,

Sylar

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a book that you look up things that you don’t know its a dictionary. This way I will be able to look up words I do not know and learn the meaning of the new words.I deserve it because I got good grades. I’m nice to my mom and dad. I help them do dishes and clean clothes. I would like you to bring a gift to the homeless people. I want to bring them something they live in, it is a house. I want them to have a house so they have somewhere to live in and be warm. Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year!

Love,

Liam Renner

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a robo dog, a ballerina doll, some movies, a doll with black hair, and the newest Amercan Girl Doll Blaire. I never had those things before. I am good at listening to the teachers. I am good at asking permission. I’ve been good. I would like you to bring Aleeya a yo-yo. She would like a red one. I think Aleeya would like one. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Lindsey Rich

Dear santa,

I was just going to say your beard is lovely white tonight. And all the hard work your doing must be stressful. Oh and you look so strong you have been Working in the gym of course.

Ok ok Im series now what i want for christmas is a pet Ferret, and an amirican girl doll, and my life stuff. And other things.

And what i want to give away for christmas is christmas sweaters.

Sincerely,

DAISY RUEBUSH

Dear Santa,

You work every day.So I think the elves should take over for a few days.Do you like snow because I like snow?I felt bad when you lost Jesper.But now you can see all kinds of little kids sleeping.

But for Christmas I really want a hoverboard.And a new real house that has secret doors.And I find the doors on the same day I get there.Well if I get the house.And I want $100 to give to charity. Because I feel bad for them.

Your

Friend, Gary Howerd McCullough The III

Merry

Christmas

Dear Santa,

how do you do it in one night? You fill me with joy. I take care of the dogs I help my dad out. I have been good.

I want Legos because I love building thing and Bluetooth sunglasses because they are super cool. Give 999 trillion dollar to charity.

Love,

Sayre Jimenez

Dear Santa Claus,

I like how your beard looks. You are nice. I have been good this year. I got all A’s and B’s. Thatis how good I have been in school. You are sweet.

I want a new bike. I also want a another Build-A-Bear And clothes and shoes for it. I also want to donate Stuff for the homeless.

Sincerely,

Anna Jennings

Thank you Santa Claus!

Dear santa,

I was being good and eating my vegetables every day, doing my homework everyday and helping my brothers. So I will be so happy if you put a Luigi mansion 3 and some money to buy Vbucks for fortnite,and the GX,Ex,legend Pokemon cards under the tree.

If you have time, can you give me an extra money to donate to the homeless center.

Happy christmas!!!!!

Sincerely,

Yamato

Dear Santa

I really am good at school.I’m getting good grades Which are a and b+.I have done my homework. I also done the dishes. I am a very good kid.

Do you think I deserve toys. If you say yes I want a Nintendo switch have three things to play video games on. I also want some Beyblades so I have a lot more a lot more character Beyblade can I have now. can you go make toys for the children in cancer so they can have as much fun as I the most can do because they are living just like me so they deserve toys go to.

Sincerely,

Wyatt

Dear Santa good job on delivering all those presents and going all over the world. Does the Great Wall of China look cool. Okay so I have been really good this year .. I got straight A’s. I’ve gotten really good at doing stuff. Christmas I want games for my Xbox scarves gloves blankets for my school donations. $100,000. This is what I want for Christmas.

Sincerely,

Landen

Dear Santa,

I have been good every day. I get my homework done. I deserve gifts.

I want Headphones with a microphone. I also would like magnetic balls and Minecraft toys.

Love,

Noah S.

Dear Mrs. Claus,

I just want to say how amazing you’re looking and how pretty that fluffy red sparkly dress is, I have a Question is old Saint Nick making his own food yet? I sure do hope so. Those elves should take over your job for a few days. How can they make such a pretty woman work so hard? Do you think you could tell Santa this. Here at my house I have been cleaning the toilets sweeping the floor and cleaning my room and when will mrs Claus be the famous one here?

I really want a new pair of soccer cleats size 7 or 7 and 1/2. By the way I have big feet for a 10 year old. I want more Vans I prefer yellow, black, or teal high tops only please, I want a living French mastiff. He went to heaven because heartworms then I would like warm clothes for the homeless

LOVE,

Sophia C.

Dear Santa Claus,

How do you give the kids presents every year? You work so hard! How do you do it? Your white beard and red garment make me think of candy canes. Your boots remind of outside and playing in the snow. You handle the reindeer really well. Rudolph is probably hard to handle! I have been doing my chores. I haven’t been hitting Alayna. Also, I have organized the playroom for my mom.

What I would like for Christmas is a soccer ball. Also, I want a Minecraft wolf and an ocelot stuffed animal. I would like $1,000 dollars for people that are handicaped. The money would also go to a elderly charity so they could buy more things to take care of them.

Sincerely,

Rayleigh Holland

P.S. I think I have been GOOD