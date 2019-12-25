EHS quiz team has successful season

EATON — The Eaton High School Quiz Team has had a great season so far. The team is competing in Darke/Preble Counties. The students have won several matches and are preparing for the SWBL matches in 2020. The Quiz Team is coached by Mr. Hemmert and led by Senior Captain Austin Pugh.

