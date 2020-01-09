Lighting contest results released

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. (DEI) recently released the results for the 2019 White Christmas Lighting Contest.

Judging was opened on Dec. 10 and results were announced on Facebook on Dec. 23.

“There are many beautiful lights and we had several others written down. We encourage everyone to drive around and enjoy,” DEI wrote.

In the residential contest: 1000 Washington St. won first place, 489 Apple Dr. won second place, and 304 W. Somers St. won third place.

The winner for downtown business was First Impression Wear, located at 120 E. Main St.