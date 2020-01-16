Grand jury issues drug, other indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Jan. 6, session:

Shane Aldean Aslinger, 1521 Linda Lane, Richmond, Indiana, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI; Brandon J. Vorhis, 111 S. Central Ave., West Alexandria, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and driving under OVI suspension; Wanda Sue McMurray, 202 S. Commerce St., Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kasie L. Hesler, 1005 N. Commerce Street, Lewisburg, escape and obstructing official business.

Also: Julie A. Ward, 304 Moore Street, Middletown, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence; Jennifer M. Ashlock-Jenkins, 529 Lakengren Drive, Eaton,aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernali; Debra Anne Browett, 2871 U.S. East, Ste. 7, West Alexandria, Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kurtis Andrew Brown, at-large, assault (two counts,) resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Also: Jeffrey Powell, 312 S. High Street, West Manchester, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dustin B. Brock, 1350 Dusty Lane, West Alexandria, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Harold Richard Swafford, 33 North Main Street, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Michelle E. Kaufman, 8297 Paddock Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Marah Allis Otherson, 9627 Pence Shewman Road, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; David Dwayne Jones, 117 SW 7th Street, Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kristina Marie Cruea, 165 Fiord Drive, Eaton, domestic violence (two counts;) Jared Genareo Farah, 138 Park Avenue, New Castel, Pennsylvania, possession of marijuana with specification, trafficking in marijuana with specification and possessing criminal tools; Scier Yuki Jackson, 337 Shaw Street, New Castel, Pennsylvania, possession of marijuana with specification, trafficking in marijuana with specification and possessing criminal tools.

Also: Jonathan Jeremiah Thompson, at-large, theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and petty theft (eight counts;) Skylar Ray Alvey, 220 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Apt. 13, Eaton, attempted trespass in a habitation, criminal damaging or endangeringand criminal trespass; Needius Levi Grubb, 218 East Avenue, Eaton, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Steven Michael Fisk, 84 Sample Drive, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Sheena M. Yeomans, 121 W. Orchard Street, West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs; Miranda C. Crowe, 180 W. Lakengren Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs & illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James Edward Lineberry, 2009 U.S. 127 N., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft and possessing drug abuse instrument.