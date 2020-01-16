Commissioners discuss Ohio Stands United

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech would like the county to take an official stance supporting second amendment rights.

During the Preble County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, Creech discussed a recent group formed which calls itself “Ohio Stands United.” The group currently has an active Facebook group, where they encourage all Ohio counties to organize, meet, and form “2A sanctuaries.”

“The county [would] pass a resolution stating we are pro-2A,” Creech said, noting he had spoken to officials in Prosecutor Martin Votel’s office. “I talked to the Sheriff. I think it is something we probably should look at doing. I wanted to put that on our radar. I’ll send you guys the resolution,” Creech said.

Commissioner Denise Robertson responded, she already has a copy of the resolution other counties have approved.

“Several counties have done this,” Creech said. “Pretty much what it is saying is, we’re a 2A friendly county and we support it. They’re trying to put together a network. We’re going to be overrode by whatever the state does, but it is making a statement.”

“This is in response to Virginia’s governor. He is just taking huge leaps and bounds in trying to limit people’s gun rights. A lot of the counties in Virignia have made resolutions in their counties saying they are second amendment sanctuary counties. You cannot infringe on our rights in our county,” Robertson said.

Creech added, he wanted to get that on the board’s “radar” and will provide the sample resolution.

The board also discussed Clerk of Courts Chris Washington’s proposed building and the feasibility study that is being conducted on it. Washington hopes to construct a building to house the Title Office, Preble County Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), Driver Examination Station, and other offices which would pay rent.

According to Commission Clerk Kim Keller, the board previously extended the feasibility study to an end of January completion date, but it was requested the board push the completion date back to June 1, 2020.

“His thing was, they just talked to the Department of Public Safety in December and just talked to the sheriff. They would have to take all that information and come up with a plan, prepare a drawing,” Keller said.

Commissioner Creech asked, “Is there any problem extending it to June? We have no skin in the game, do we have an issue with that? I don’t know why we would set the date, when we don’t know what they’re doing.”

The board agreed to push the deadline back to June 1.

In other business, the board:

•Noted receipt of a court entry from Judge Overmyer, Juvenile Court, regarding the collection of court costs for TASC feeds for the months of October, November, and December, 2019.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing the Preble County Engineer to execute and file O.P.W.C. applications, execute contract agreements, perform all acts and execute all documents necessary for grant applications and agreements.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing participation in ODOT Cooperative Purchasing Program.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing the Preble County Engineer to execute contracts with ODOT for the LPA Program on behalf of the Board of Preble County Commissioners.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing the Preble County Engineer to proceed by force account per ORC 5543.19 for calendar year 2020.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing the Preble County Engineer Right of Entry as it relates to protection of highways, bridges, and culverts in Preble County for 2020.

•Considered approval of a resolution authorizing use of country credit card for the Preble County Engineer’s Department.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a release of mortgage, referencing James Hemelgarn, mortgage for rental rehab, FY05 Home Chip.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a letter to the Payroll Clerk, referencing probationary wage rate increase for Kerstin Williams, Job and Family Services.

•Considered approval of a resolution re-appointing Kimberly Craft to the Preble County Rural Zoning Commission.

•Considered approval of a resolution re-appointing Sarah Driver to the Preble County Zoning Appeals Board.

•Considered approval of a resolution re-appointing Art Smith to the Preble County Planning Commission.

•Considered approval of a resolution re-appointing Larry Johnston to the Preble County Planning Commission.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a building lease agreement with RJC Business Properties, LLC, $7,200, Felony Subsidy.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a software maintenance agreement with Softworks, Inc., $2,045, Engineer.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a furnace maintenance agreement with Gingerich’s Clean Burn, Inc., $2,000, Engineer.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a overhead door maintenance/repair agreement with Greenville Door Sales, Inc., $1,000, Engineer.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a Janitorial Services Agreement with Carter Cleaning Enterprises, LLC, $9,500, Engineer.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a Janitorial Services Agreement with Carter Cleaning Enterprises, LLC, $2,549.25, Landfill.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing an addendum #16 for the engineering consulting services agreement with T&M Associates, $248,500, Landfill.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a Security Alarm Monitoring agreement with Northwestern Ohio Security Systems, Inc., $494, Landfill.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a removal and disposal of household hazardous waste agreement with Environmental Enterprises, Inc., $20,546, Recycling.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a scrap metal collection agreement with Recycling Center, Inc., $5,000, Recycling.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a computer recycling agreement with Green Wage Computer Recycling, Recycling, no charge.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a tire collection and removal agreement with Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC, $25,399.50, Recycling.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a Solid Waste District Plan update and 2019 ADR Agreement with GT Environmental, Inc., $6,400, Recycling.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing a Renewal Application for Electric Governmental Aggregators, Commission.

•Noted receipt of and considered approval by signing an Investment Management agreement w/ Meeder, $8,000, Treasurer.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, unless noted otherwise.

