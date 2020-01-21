Robertson named Commission President

PREBLE COUNTY — Denise Robertson will be serving as the Preble County Board of Commissioners President for 2020.

During the meeting on Monday, Jan. 13, Robertson was voted in unanimously with a 3-0 vote.

Robertson has not been Commission President since 2014. According to transcripts from the reorganization in 2018, held on Jan. 8, of that year, Commissioner Rodney Creech claimed his reasoning was Robertson being “disconnected.”

However, on Monday, Jan. 13, it was Commissioner Creech who nominated Robertson for the position of president.

After stating he did not wish to be Commission President another year, Creech said, “Alright, I’ll just say this, I think — and you guys know where I’ve been in the past — I’ve always been very open and honest about it. I think a lot of good things are going on in the County and I want to see those continue.

“Chris [Day] and I have been president over the last several years, and I have stated my reasons why. With that said, being the president is a lot of additional roles and responsibilities and as long as we continue moving forward — things are going well and we have good representation, which I think is huge — I would nominate Denise [Robertson] to be the president. I would just say that, you know, we need to make sure things keep going as good as they have in the past.”

Commissioner Chris Day seconded the motion. Commission Clerk Kim Keller called roll and commissioners voted unanimously for Commissioner Robertson to serve as Commission President for 2020.

Commissioner Creech nominated Day as vice president and that passed unanimously as well.

“Thank you, for what it’s worth,” Robertson said.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

