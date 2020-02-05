ESC appoints member, discusses funding

EATON — Preble County Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board held its Organizational and Regular Board meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The board started the meeting short one member, but quickly appointed Eric Green to the vacant seat.

Shelly Lykins was appointed president of the board, with Green appointed vice-president. Both were given the oath of office.

Kevin Johnston was appointed as OSBA Legislative Liaison, Green was appointed as Student Achievement Liaison Representative, Lykins was appointed as Business Advisory Council Representative, Peggy Crabtree and Lykins were appointed to the Audit Committee, Johnston and Rhonda Schaar were appointed to the Charles Murray Scholarship and Charles Friend Scholarship Committee, and Treasurer Kerry Borger was appointed as designee to attend public records training.

After finishing organizational business, the board adjourned and moved onto the regular meeting.

Superintendent Mike Gray discussed the EdChoice school voucher program.

“If this goes through, all of our schools will get hurt,” he said “There is going to be a minimum number of schools who get more money than they do now.”

He provided the board with information on the program and different efforts that have been made to protest the program.

Assistant to the Superintendent Shawn Hoff added, because of push-back from school superintendents, changes are in the works, but no one knows specifically what those changes are.

Gray also recognized the board in celebration of School Board Recognition Month, which was in January.

Hoff discussed the Career Connection Director position, the internship program in the school districts, Elementary MD Classroom at Tri-County North, wellness initiatives, and potential funds from the State of Ohio through Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board.

Hoff explained, all Preble County school districts are receiving money for the new prevention education initiative, which is based on population. He spoke with Executive Director Amy Raynes and asked how the ESC could receive funds for the students they are serving.

“We have kids from every district. The dollars for those students are flowing to their home districts. [Those districts] are probably not going to write us a check. [Raynes] is redoing things — we’re going to get a set amount of money based on our enrollment,” Hoff said.

The February Educational Service Center Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center on Hillcrest Drive.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

