PCCOA goes to the dogs

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) was overrun with dogs on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The organization partnered with Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group (SWRK9TG) to host “We’re Going to the Dogs” and give citizens an opportunity to interact with area K-9 units.

According to PCCOA Marketing Manager Holly Steele, the open house and meet-and-greet was held to learn more about the dogs and trainers who serve Preble County and surrounding areas.

“We were excited to meet the dogs and the trainers. We had about four stations set up, each one with a trainer and their dog. The trainers did a great job at educating us about the dogs and the SWRK9TG,” Steele said. “They told us why some of the commands are in a different language, how their reward system works, where they get the dogs, and so on.

“In addition to learning about the program, the dogs, and their training procedures, the senior center offered hot dog meals and desserts. We were happy to host the SWRK9TG for this event.”

Spencer Decker serves as a decoy, who is the person who let’s the dogs bite them. He is also SWRK9TG’s fundraiser/secretary and social media coordinator.

He explained, “Our K9s are trained and certified in patrol, narcotics detection and explosives detection. We represent seven counties in Ohio!”

Present at the PCCOA event were: K9 Eric, K9 Bear of Darke County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Shadow of Eaton Police Department, K9 Hiro of Jackson Center Police Department, K9’s Yago and Bandit of Shelby County Sheriff’s office, and K9 Gunner of Dayton International Airport.

“The purpose of this event was to offer a meet a greet with the SWRK9TG, the trainers and their dogs, and offer a meal. As I walked around, it was really sweet to see such joy on the faces of several seniors. It looked like some of their faces were lit up like a kid on Christmas morning, that was special to witness. We had several seniors show up, and people came that had not been here before,” Steele said.

This is not the only collaboration SWRK9TG and PCCOA has worked on recently. Later tonight Patrolling Paws for a Cause will be held at Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria.

“SWRK9TG, Lawn Plus, and Eagle Fence came together and created Patrolling Paws for A Cause because they caught wind during our #GivingTuesday Sponsor-A-Senior Program that we have Preble County senior citizens on a waiting list for hot nutritious meals. They want to raise money and awareness for our local senior citizens, who are struggling for meals and care,” Steele explained.

“Patrolling Paws for a Cause is laid out to be an enjoyable evening. Promptly at 4:30 p.m. we begin dishing up all you can eat homemade spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and a drink. Around 6:30 p.m. we will be auctioning off both professional and homemade desserts, gift baskets, and gift cards to the highest bidders. The desserts can be eaten on premises, for those willing to share, or taken home. When the auction is complete, then the live music and dancing kicks in by the Silvertones!

“The proceeds go toward our Sponsor-A-Senior Program for those seniors who are struggling for meals and care. Tickets can be purchased at PCCOA, Pin Up Beauty Shoppe in West Alexandria, and from any SWRK9TG member for $10.”

Eaton Police Department K-9 Shadow shows off his skills. Shelby County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bandit was a celebrity during the event, as he gained notoriety in 2019 for locating a missing three year old. Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) partnered with Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group (SWRK9TG) to host "We're Going to the Dogs" on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The event gave citizens an opportunity to interact with area K-9 units and watch different demonstrations. Dayton International Airport K-9 Gunner demonstrated his skills at various different locations in the Senior Center.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

