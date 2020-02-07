Church briefs

New Griefshare class offered in Camden

Beginning, Feb. 17, on Mondays from 6-8 p.m., the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will offer a new cycle of grief support. Contact Alan or Muriel at 937-452-3028 for more information. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Cabbage roll fundraiser

Trinity Lutheran in Lewisburg is holding a cabbage roll fundraiser. Order by Feb. 23. Pick up Feb.29, at the church. Rolls are $3/each. To order, call or text Diane Shrout at 286-8956 or Lalah Kline at 962-4893/lalakline@gmail.com.

Visitation Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly community dinners on the following Thursdays in 2020: Feb. 27, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4:00 until 5:30 in the church hall. Attendees should enter at the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall, is handicap accessible. For additional information call 456-3380.

Awana, Youth Ministry Wednesday nights in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden has resumed a new year of AWANA Bible Club for ages Pre -school through 6th grade each Wedesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. Student Pastor Joel Betts invites any youth in 7-12th grade for worship and Bible study to join in on Wednesday nights as well. Visit www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., morning worship, 10:30 a.m.,evening worship, 5 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.