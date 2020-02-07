Art show at PCAA features Maynard

EATON — Preble County resident David Maynard has an art show on display at Preble County Art Association’s building until March 14. The PCAA held an opening reception for the show on Friday, Jan. 24. A portion of the proceeds from the show benefit the Preble County Art Center.

Maynard received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Miami University in 1981. He has painted as a hobby for years, but lately he has been expanding more professionally. He teaches at various places, including Hobby Lobby, Michaels Art Supply Store, and a location in Dayton. He teaches Paint and Sips on occasion and also creates commissioned work for people. He is in the process of starting an online art course for painting and drawing.

On display at the PC Art Center is a collection of Maynard’s art dating back to the early 1990s. He has a number of acrylic paintings and oil paintings, with a variety of subject matters.

“I don’t stick to one particular style or theme. I do experimentation as far as my paintings go,” he said.

Most everything on display was for sale — a few of the paintings do have sentimental value and are not for sale. Of total proceeds, 30 percent were donated to Preble County Art Association to help support their efforts.

“I’ve served on the board here at the art center, I’m 100 percent behind what they do here. So, anything I can do to help support what they’re doing to me is fulfilling. I enjoy helping them,” Maynard said.

His art will be on display in the new building located at 207 E. Main Street through March 14.

“To me, the most important thing is: which piece speaks to you, and why?” Maynard asked. “What speaks to you and why does that painting speak to you? Because art should speak on the heart level.”

More information on Maynard can be found at davidgmaynardart.com.

