JFS hosts training

PREBLE COUNTY — On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Preble County Job & Family Services held an informational training regarding Long Term Care and Home Care Waiver services.

Customers in long term care facilities or nursing homes and customers in the community who need extra help in the home benefit from these programs.

Fifteen professionals from Maple Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Vancrest Health Care Center, Greenbriar Nursing Center, Preble County Developmental Disabilities (DD), Preble County Council on Aging, Catholic Social Services/Passport, Millers Holdings Foundations, and Empowering People attended the training.

Agency Long Term Care expert, Susan Armstead, conducted the training for the purposes of helping our community partners understand the application process, reapplication process, rules, forms and systems. Due to the positive attendance and feedback, the agency plans to make this an annual event.

Contact Preble County Job & Family Services at 937-472-2522 for additional information.