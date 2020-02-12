Voter registration deadline Feb. 18

EATON — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the March 17, 2020 Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Feb. 18, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.

Voters may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs.

Voters may also register and update addresses at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office at 937-456-8117 or 456-8118 to change an address within the county, or to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of Feb. 18.

Individuals are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 3, General Election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election in which they intend to vote. Individuals must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

A 17-year old may vote in the March 17 Primary Election to nominate candidates to the 2020 General Election ballot if they will be 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020. The 17-year old will not be allowed to vote for the State Central Committee candidates or any questions or issues on the ballot.