Citizens discuss proposed Sewer District 6

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A group of concerned citizens came together on Thursday, Jan. 30, to discuss proposed Sewer District Six (SD6), the Quaker Trace Mobile Home Park (MHP), and possible legal action. The meeting was led by citizen Jerry Wick and attorney Jack Van Kley.

This meeting gave those gathered the opportunity to ask Wick for updates and Kley for legal advice. At the end of the meeting, Kley asked all interested in retaining his services to discuss the situation further in a confidential setting.

During the public portion of the meeting, Kley warned those gathered nothing said during the meeting would be confidential and some questions he wouldn’t answer in a public forum. Wick gave a recap of the situation and the proposed sewer district Preble County is currently researching.

Citizen complaints shared included:

•The cost of the Sewer District Six for houses which will be required to connect to the system.

•Inclusion of homes which have working septic systems.

•The ongoing operation of the Quaker Trace Mobil Home Park (MHP) when several citizens feel it contributes to the problem significantly.

•Organizations including Ohio EPA and Preble County Health Department not taking responsibility or supporting area residents.

•Ongoing planning for Sewer District Six and feeling like the new system is inevitable, even if it is not affordable for citizens.

Kley suggested the group band together to write and sign a Verified Complaint letter to the Ohio EPA, with evidence. He then met with all interested to discuss future action confidentially.

Also during the meeting, a petition was circulated for signing. The petition was to be submitted to Martin Votel, Prosecuting Attorney, with the following subject matter, “Sewage that is flowing into our country ditches and streams from a trailer park located at 32 Quaker Trace Road and various homes in the Glenwood area, West Alexandria.”

The petition states, “We demand immediate legal action against all parties allowing this contamination and health crisis to continue.”

During the meeting, 44 individuals signed the petition. At press time, Wick indicated he submitted the petition to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 3.

By Kelsey Kimbler

