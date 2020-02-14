Sheriff issues jail report

PREBLE COUNTY — According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, during the month of December, the PCSO booked 35 females in the jail, 11 more than in November.

This number was also an increase over December 2018 when the PCSO booked 29 females.

According to a 2018/2019 year-to-date comparison: for the same period in 2018, the PCSO booked 384 females. In 2019, the PCSO booked 366 females, a 4.9 percent decrease.

The following is information for female inmates housed in Preble County in the month of December:

•Lowest population occurred on Dec. 18, with six female inmates.

•Highest population occurred on Dec. 29, with 14 female inmates.

In December, there were no female inmates housed out-of-county.

Average female population housed at the Preble County Jail in the month of December was 9.96, which is at the jail’s capacity of 10 inmates.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

