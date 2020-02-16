Commissioners discuss security updates

EATON — The Preble County Commissioners discussed security updates during a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Commission Clerk Kim Keller said she checked with the Landfill and Sheriff’s Office regarding the security updates. The landfill said they had no problem, but according to Keller, Sheriff Mike Simpson said he could not find the money in his budget.

Commissioner Rodney Creech asked if they could use contingency funds for all three departments involved, since it wasn’t a budgeted expense.

In other business, the commissioners:

•Authorized a payment of $2,200 to the Preble County Auditor.

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $3,698.24 for the Emergency Repair of a Sheriff’s Office Cruiser.

•Noted receipt of a letter from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson regarding the contracted wage rate adjustment for Kevin Caplinger.

•Noted receipt of and signed a personnel action referencing the resignation of Rachel Hittle, SSW II, Job and Family Services.

•Noted receipt of and signed amendments to the Child Placement Agreements with Marie’s House of Hope, Inc. ($30,000), Cornell Abraxas Group, Inc. ($60,000), and Compassion Care ($50,000) for Job and Family Services.

•Noted receipt and signed a Maintenance Service Agreement with Advanced Document Solutions, $1,000, Microfilm.

•Noted receipt of and signed a Computer Services Agreement with Opti-Vise, LLC for Court Computerization for Probate ($3,689.40) and Juvenile ($2,459.60) and for Comp. Legal Research for Juvenile ($1.229.80).

•Noted receipt of and signed amendment two to the Clinical Supervision Agreement with Kelli Ott to extend an additional year, $12,000, TASC.

•Noted receipt of and signed amendment three to the Clinical Supervision Agreement with Kellie Ott to extend an additional year, $10,800, SAFE.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

