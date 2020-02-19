First CDBG public hearing held

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Commissioners held the first public hearing for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Commission Office provided documentation on the history of CDBG funds in Preble County and background information on various programs available.

Through the various programs, Preble County has received: $97,000 in FY82, $98,565 in FY83, $98,100 in FY84, $91,600 in FY85, $107,183 in FY86, $107,000 in FY87, $89,600 in FY88, $110,600 in FY89, $99,000 in FY90, $127,400 FY91, $131,600 in FY92, $162,300 in FY93, $178,500 in FY94, $137,650 in FY95, $156,000 in FY96, $173,000 in FY97, $180,000 in FY98, $173,000 in FY99, $154,100 in FY00, $182,000 in FY01, $187,000 in FY02, $176,300 in FY03, $177,500 in FY04, $168,000 in FY05, $146,000 in FY06, $142,000 in FY07, $138,000 in FY08, $142,000 in FY09, $164,000 in FY10, $149,000 in FY11, $124,000 in FY12, $89,000 in FY13, $84,000 in FY14, $91,000 in FY15, and $88,000 in FY16.

Through the CDBG program, Preble County is eligible to apply for various different loans and grants programs, including:

•Economic Development Loan and Public Infrastructure Grant Program – Economic Development Loan Program, Economic Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program, and Residential Public Infrastructure Grant Program.

•Neighborhood Revitalization Grants

•Critical Infrastructure Grants

•Target of Opportunity Grant Programs – Economic and Community Development Target of Opportunity Program and Downtown Revitalization Target of Opportunity Program.

Commission Clerk Kim Keller presented information regarding the program to those gathered during the public hearing.

“This is the first public hearing for the program year 2020 CDBG programs. It is considered a general hearing, so we’ll touch on most of the funding that is available to the county. The one we’ll focus on is the allocation, because this is the year Preble County does receive allocation dollars. The program is set up so every county that gets funded in the current year will get a minimum of $150,000,” Keller said.

“Last time we got funding it was $170,000, so I looked for us to get at least $170,000 and always hoped that we would get more. They haven’t given us any figures yet, so that is what we’re looking at. There is a variety, this year we will be eligible for allocation funding. That means we are also eligible to apply for the competitive Neighborhood Revitalization program, that is only available when you have allocation funding.

“We can apply for two Neighborhood Revitalization programs. The Critical Infrastructure program is also a competitive program, it is available regardless if you are getting allocation or not. It is open every year [and] usually goes in rounds. The first round application is due the same time allocations are, the next one is usually due sometime in November, and there will be one in the beginning of next year, if they still have money available.

“We currently have an active Critical Infrastructure, so we can only apply for one of those, until we get money closed. City of Eaton will probably be submitting a joint application for them and the county for the CHIP program. They applied last year, but weren’t successful, so I believe they’re going back in this year for that. Part of the other kinds of funding that are available, they have Economic Development Loans and Grants, most of that [is going to have to run through the county]. If you’re looking at the Residential Public Infrastructure Grant, that can be handled by the individual villages.

“They also have programs called Target of Opportunity, which is where they moved the old Downtown Revitalization. Those are open year-round also, until they run out of money. The Economic Development Target of Opportunity funding can be applied for by the various municipalities, but the Downtown Revitalization has to go through the county. The limit on that is $250,000 and the most they can do is five buildings. They cut that back, because it is a complicated program.”

She added, there are programs related to housing, but Preble County normally does not apply for those. However, if anyone is interested, she can find out the pertinent information.

Preble County is scheduled to have its second Public Hearing on March 18 at 1:30 p.m., because the applications are due to the state on June 17. Preble County has a CBIS meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Preble County Courthouse Commission Chambers.

Applications are due in the Preble County Commission Office by Feb. 28, at noon.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH