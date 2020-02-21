Election letter deadline, policy reminder

Final deadline for letters-to-the-editor related to the Tuesday, March 17, primary election will be Wednesday, March 4, at noon.

The last day election-related letters will be published is Saturday, March 7.

No election-related letters will be published in Wednesday or Saturday editions the week prior to the election (March 11 and March 14.)

Election-related display advertising can be purchased for the Wednesday, March 11 and Saturday, March 14, editions. Call 937-683-4059 for advertising deadlines and costs.

Letter writing campaigns for candidates or issues are discouraged and any letters submitted in bulk by one person, office, or email address will not be published.

Letters must be submitted by the author and include signature, address and phone number for verification purposes. (Only hometown will be published.)

Letters must be written in one’s own words and not be simply signed copies of a mass-produced letter. Letters should be kept to a maximum length of 250 words and should be typed. Handwritten letters will not be reproduced.

The Register-Herald does not publish anonymous letters to the editor. Submissions may be edited for a variety of reasons including grammar or spelling prior to being published in print or online. Letters may be edited and shortened for space, and anything deemed a personal attack will not published. Letters should include citations of sources for quoted materials or statistics.

Letters are limited to one per person, per month.

Letters may be dropped off or mailed to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr., 532 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320, or emailed, along with home address and phone number, to emowen@aimmediamidwest.com.