Trailer park sewage discussions continue

EATON — Jerry Wick spoke to the Preble County Commissioners about the investigation at Quaker Trace Mobile Home Park (MHP) during a meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.

The Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board Manufactured Home Community Inspection report filed on Quaker Trace MHP by Gary Whitaker on Jan. 6 stated, “There is raw sewage that is running on top of the ground from septic tank to the northeast corner of the community. It appears that some sort of failure with the underground leaching or sewage lines.”

According to Wick, that report indicated owners of the property have 30 days to address the issues found.

Wick visited the trailer park on Friday, Feb. 7, which was past the allotted 30 day time period. Wick says raw sewage is still an issue in the area. He filed another written complaint regarding the situation.

Wick also asked the board if the grant received from the Army Corps of Engineers was for the feasibility study. Commission President Denise Robertson explained, it is for the design.

“Why are we designing a system if we haven’t determined it is affordable?” Wick asked.

Robertson explained, they have to design the system first in order to determine if it is affordable.

Wick verified that bids are not being sought for contract work or anything of the sort. Robertson reiterated, they are just designing the system right now. Wick also asked if the meetings moving forward will be public regarding the work and the board replied they will be.

Wick also asked if the commissioners are going to make sure CDM Smith meets their deadlines, since that has been a problem in the past. The board replied, they are aware and will make sure CDM Smith meets deadlines moving forward.

In other business, commissioners:

•Noted receipt of an amended certificate referencing CASA/GAL Grant in the amount of $19,317.37.

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $73,250 to purchase two 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe 4×4 cruisers for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $28,537.58 for the purchase and installation of emergency lighting and safety equipment for two 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Cruisers for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

•Authorized an expenditure of $29,000 for the purchase of a 2016 Superior Broom BT80K for the Preble County Engineer’s Office.

•Authorized an expenditure of $10,314.55 to upgrade the security system software at the Preble County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office, and Landfill.

•Adopted the Personal Leave Police to the Preble County Personnel Policy and Procedures Manuel.

•Noted receipt of and signed the FY20 Crack & Seal Agreement with J & A Construction, Inc., $96,925.50, Preble County Engineer’s Office.

•Note receipt of and signed the FY20 Aggregate Agreement with Wysong Gravel Co., $2,000, Preble County Engineer’s Office.

•Note receipt of and signed Equipment Maintenance Agreements with Ohio Cat for 420F Backhoe ($8,746.49), 826K Trash Compactor ($15,464.45), D5K2 Dozer ($7,485.25), 963D Track Loader ($11,958.71), 320EL Excavator ($7430.55) for the Landfill.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

