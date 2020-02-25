NT MVCTC FFA places 5th at State

NEW PARIS — At the beginning of October, the National Trail Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter began gathering members to participate in their Novice and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure teams.

At the contests, members take a 30 question test and demonstrate how to run a meeting effectively and efficiently. The novice teams have 15 minutes to demonstrate their meetings and the advanced team has 12 minutes to demonstrate their meetings.

At the sub-district parliamentary procedure contest hosted at National Trail High School, the NT FFA Novice team placed second and the Advanced team placed first.

At the district parliamentary procedure contest hosted and Greenville High School, the NT FFA Novice team placed fourth out of nine teams. The Novice team members are: Chair; Christopher Knapp, Secretary; Haley Davidson, Kaydin Casteel, Brendon Simpson, Wade (Daniel) Mann II, Kylee Johnston, Cayden Clark, and Trista Hannah. The novice team was coached by Agriculture educator Eric Kennel

The NT FFA Advanced team placed second out of eight teams, moving onto the state contest on Dec. 21. Advanced team demonstrating members are: Chair; Hannah Lee, Secretary; Haley Koehl, members; Mark Armstrong, Lily Bowerman, Madison Myers, and Sara Norton. The advanced team alternates are: Leah Norton, Jesse Norton, Brianne Kosier, Kacy Osswald, Alyssa Zdobinski, and Kindra Holloway. The advanced team was coached by Agriculture educator Carmen Kennel.

The NT FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team competed at the Ohio State University. The demonstrating members were: Chair; Hannah Lee, Secretary; Haley Koehl, Members; Mark Armstong, Lily Bowerman, Madison Myers, and Sara Norton. They placed first in their room in the preliminary round and in the finals round they ended up placing fifth.

