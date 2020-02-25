PC auditor issues report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright released her monthly financial report on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to Wright, during the month of January, the county’s general fund receipts totaled $867,546.74.

Sales tax revenue for January totaled $478,369.25 from November sales, Wright reported. Local taxation totaled $24,462.30, charges for services were at $60,642.24, interest was at $78,241.28, casino tax was at $122,587.33, and fines and forfeitures were at $2,599.59.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $8,119.60 and there were no expenditures for the month.

January general fund disbursements totaled $837,351.12, according to Wright.

Salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for January were $589,769.32. There were no transfers for the month.

Total Expenditures were $837,351.12 and included supplies ($12,244.07); contract services ($66,514.31); health insurance ($94,827.30); utilities ($8,975.46); membership dues ($17,471.10); training/travel, adv/printing, and other expenses ($16,131.53).

According to Wright, the general fund began 2020 with a balance of $6,038,379.76, and ended the month of January with $6,068,575.38.

General Fund receipts for January were down by $132,872.06, including: sales tax up by $31,943.33, charges for services down by $31,117.60, and interest up by $43,724.23.

Expenditures for the month were less than what they were in 2019 by $146,205.87: supplies were down by $4,439.52, contracted services down by $84,032.13, other expenses were up by $1,546.75, and equipment was down by $220.86.

