Chamber Business Expo set for April

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is already busy planning the 2020 Business Expo, an annual event which will, in less than two months, fill the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds with businesses of all sorts from around the region showing off what they have to offer.

This year’s Expo is set for Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

“There’s a little over a month left for exhibitors to sign on, but we have already have a limited supply of booth spaces available,” PC Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said last week. “It’s going to be another busy Expo, packed with exhibitors of all sorts, with many new this year.”

“We did move the date this year due to the Good Friday and Easter holiday weekend falling on our typical ‘second weekend in April’ timing,” Collins added.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Exhibitors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, construction, automobiles, technology and marketing companies — and more.

For the third year in a row, there will be a “Kids Corner” with activities for children and visits with the exotic animals of Safari Junction. Kids Corner will again include inflatable bounce houses from Prestige Entertainment Unlimited.

There will be various food vendors on site, with currently signed on restaurants including Buckeye Jake’s and Papa John’s.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $1, free for children under 12.

The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 100 exhibitors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year. In 2019, 106 exhibitors were on site, and over 1,200 visitors attended.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available, Collins said.

Registration and payment options for exhibitors are available online. For additional information, or to sign up as an exhibitor or sponsor, visit www.preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949.

Limited booth space still available

What: 2020 Preble County Business Expo Where: PC Fairgrounds, Eaton When: Friday, April 17, 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $1, children under 12 free

