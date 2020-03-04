News briefs

Tornado siren testing to begin

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will begin testing tornado sirens throughout the county on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. Testing will begin on Wednesday, March 4. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not be completed.

PSWCD meeting

The March 2020 Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday March 4, at 7 a.m. at the office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Note this is a change from the regular meeting date. The meeting is open to the public. Call the office at 937-456-5159 with any questions.

West Elkton Library ‘Book Sale Blowout’

The West Elkton Branch of the Preble County District Library will be holding its first annual Spring Book Sale Blowout through-March 12, during open hours. Items for sale will include DVDs, CDs, and books for children, young adults, and adults. All sales are by donation. The West Elkton Branch is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-6 p.m.

PCPD meeting change

The March meeting of the Preble County Park District has been moved to Friday, March 13, at 9 a.m. in the Eaton City Building at 328 Maple St. The public is welcome to attend.

Hoops 4 H.I.T.

Preble County Home is the Foundation (HIT Foundation) will be holding a three on three fundraising tournament on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the Eaton High School Gym, 600 Hillcrest Drive. All ages 16-plus are eligible to participate, but the tournament is limited to the first 16 teams to sign up. Teams are to be three to four players strong. There is a $100 sign up fee per team. Register online at bit.ly/Hoops4HIT. All proceeds benefit Home is the Foundation programs. For more information call 937-472-0500 or email lindsay@hitfoundation.org.

State of the County Breakfast

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce 2020 State of the County Breakfast will be held Thursday, March 26, from 7:30-9 a.m. at L&M Products, 1477 N. Barron St., Eaton. Preble County Commissioners will deliver their State of the County presentation during this first legislative breakfast event of 2020. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Park and enter at the back of the L&M facility. This breakfast event is free for Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members. RSVP to 937-456-4949, chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.