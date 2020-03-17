COVID-19 related business and organization updates

The following are updates for businesses, restaurants, churches, clubs and organizations due to Governor Mike DeWine’s mandates as of Tuesday, March 17.

•The March 23, 2020 regular board meeting of the Preble County District Library Board of Trustees has been canceled.

•American Legion Post 762 has adjusted business hours: Will have carryout and curb service available lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Dinner will be served 5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Breakfast will be served 8-11 a.m. This Friday (March 20) is chicken wings night 5-8 p.m. for carryout. For curb service call 937-687-9908 to pre-order.

•Powerhouse Pizza & Subs in Camden will be keeping regular hours for drive-thru and delivery options. The dinning area is closed and all patrons must use the drive-thru window.

•Snicker’s Bar and Grill in New Lebanon will will be closing until further notice.

•4J’s Pizza and Cafe in Camden will be open with carry out for breakfast lunch and dinner with our normal business hours. We have a drive thru pick up window.

•Eaton Papa John’s will continue to be open normal business hours for carry out and delivery

•Bratt Tasties will be open regular hours and will have daily lunch specials (until gone), ice cream, candy and other treats. Check Facebook for specials and carryout will be available until closing. Contact 937-689-4014 call or text or check Facebook. Cash and credit cards accepted.

•Eaton Floral will maintain regular hours at this time: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., closed Sunday. Will be running deliveries as always. We all need HAPPY FLOWERS . Business as usual. Unless we are told otherwise.

•Preble County District Library has closed all of its facilities to the public. All events and programs are canceled and meeting rooms are closed through April 15.

•Preble County Art Association is postponing its Bad Art Good Folk auction event until June 27. All mini events are also canceled until clear directives are received from the state on resuming normal business. Preble Arts is suspending all classes and events until at least April 4. They will operate on limited hours which are subject to change daily. As of March 17, hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday.

•Preble Home Health is continuing to be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day.

•Kierston’s Coffee Stop’s (West Alexandria) new hours will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for carryout until March 20. Friday, March 20, at 2 p.m. Kierston’s will close and reopen on April 6 at 6:30 a.m. At that point we hope to resume normal business hours. Note from Kierston’s: “On our Facebook we have made a post sharing this info as well as the daily special we will have throughout the week while we still offer carryout and customers can call their orders ahead at 937-839-9002, and additional information of the inventory we are selling.”

•Reid Health is offering free virtual COVID-19 screenings, via its ReidHealthNow urgent care app. Find out more at https://reidhealthnow.org/landing.htm.”This is an ideal tool for people who suspect exposure and-or have mild symptoms as a way to get medical attention without risking travel to a healthcare facility,” said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO. If the screening determines you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you will be instructed what to do next.

•Preble County Chiropractic will be open and operating as usual, according to Dr. Matt Roberts.

•LCNB National Bank expects to retain regular banking hours over the coming weeks but will monitor the situation closely and make appropriate decisions as time goes along. LCNB’s various digital service channels will remain vitally important over this time.All customers, especially businesses, are invited to reach out to their LCNB bankers or branch offices should they have any specific questions.

•Preble County Habitat for Humanity will adhere to any recommendations provided by the local government and the CDC. The ReStore will remain open regular business hours at this time. All ReStore donations are suspended, both drop off and pick up.

•Skyline Chili: Is operating the drive-thru window and customers can also go inside to place carry-out orders. The business hours will remain the same at this time. (Monday-Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.) “We encourage large orders to call ahead at 937-336-5537. If you pay ahead on the phone you can then call when you show up in the parking lot and we will bring it out to you,” owner Josh Moreland said.

•Maggard Memorials released the following statement: “Your health and wellness, and that of our team members, is of the utmost importance to us. The COVID-19 is a serious concern for our community. Like many others, we at Maggard Memorials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and want to assure you that we are taking the recommended precautions given to us from national, state and local health agencies that will minimize the risk of exposure.” Maggard’s Lebanon and Eaton locations remain open, with limited in-office hours. Contact them directly at maggardlaserart@hotmail.com, or call 513-850-8648 or 513-850-1994.

•The Bison and The Boar has closed, deciding not to do a carryout menu since the business is not really set up to do an easy one.We will keep you posted if anything changes.

•The Preble County YMCA branch is currently closed. Childcare remains open.

•The Camden Village Pharmacy will continue to be open regular business hours at this time. (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) The pharmacy is now offering curbside pick-up and continuing to offer home delivery.

•Kettering Health Network: Visitor restrictions are being implemented for area hospitals, the Kettering Health Network has decided to implement the policy as well. This means no one who is ill with seasonal flu or COVID-19 symptoms, including: shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea may visit a hospital. Emergency department patients may have one support person, Patients will be allowed one visitor a day, and visitation will be only allowed by spouses, significant others, parents or legal guardians. OB patients may have one partner and one birth support person. Surgical or procedural patients may have one visitor. Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or healthcare decision making may have one additional assistance person.

•Lowman Heating & Air remains open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

•Stan’s Body Shop will remain open normal business hours and will still do walk-in estimates. However, to minimize person-to-person contact they will also be utilizing photo estimating and off site estimates (at the residence). “We also will be offering pick-up and delivery for anyone in the high-risk category or who does not want to risk any person contact,” Rhonda Unger explained. “Off site estimates will need to be scheduled and photo estimate guidelines will be on our Facebook page — or call and we can walk you through the process.”

•McDonald’s is planning on being open still 24 hours but will be drive-thru only.

•Preble County Agricultural Society has canceled all events at the fairgrounds through April 11 as of now.

•The Star Theatre has chosen to focus on the health and well-being of patrons, cast, crew, and volunteer staff. “Quilters” and the quilt show have been postponed and moved to July 10, 11, and 12. Those who have tickets should hold onto them. They will be honored in July. Tickets will also go back on sale in June. Broadway on Barron is still slated for May 9 at 2 p.m.Tickets will go on sale in April. The theatre will be closed until March 30, but this is a fluid situation, so that date may be extended, Executive Director Lisa Marling said.

•L&M Products closed operations at the end of the day Tuesday, March 17.

(Editor’s note: This list will be updated as information is provided by sources including the Preble County Chamber of Commerce)