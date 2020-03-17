NPCPF to use bricks from school

NEW PARIS — New Paris Community Park Foundation (NPCPF) will be using bricks from the old school building for its own use.

It was previously reported that mementos will be salvaged from the old school building located on the village’s park property before demolition this summer. However, during the council meeting on Monday, March 2, Brad Hampton clarified that bricks will be salvaged by the contractors for the New Paris Community Park Foundation’s use.

“[Bricks are] going to be set aside, but for the Park Committee use for building of signage at the park and possibly for sale, if we had any extra,” he said. “The bricks are not just going to be set aside [for the public].”

He added, they don’t want people on the premise with demolition debris present. The New Paris Community Park Foundation already has plans to use the bricks for various projects.

Mayor Kathy Smallwood added, “There are a lot of people in the community who would like to have one of those bricks, so if you have any idea [how many are salvaged], we would like to have enough to offer [to community members].”

Hampton said they will know more once the bricks have been salvaged and they know how many they have to work with for their plans.

In other business:

•Susan Laux with Mote & Associates updated council on various grant applications for the village, including the ongoing park project. She submitted the grant application to Timken Steel for the basketball court at the park and the Park Trail grant with Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The Cardinal Hill reconstruction project was submitted to the country and the second CDBG Public Hearing will be held on March 18.

•In February, the New Paris Police Department handled 114 calls for service, made 19 reports, two arrests, issued 15 citations, and 52 warnings. Chief Jeremy Schroeder thanked the American Legion for their recent donation of $500.

•The New Paris Chamber of Commerce agreed to pay half of the membership for the village to join Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP).

•Mayor Smallwood informed council they have a two mill levy coming up for renewal in 2021. She asked council to think about when they would like to put it on the ballot. They have the opportunity to place it in 2020, so it has more opportunities to pass.

“It is sometimes nice to have that extra year to get something done,” she said.

New Paris Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the New Paris Village Building.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

