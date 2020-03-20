Engineer’s office closing to in-person business due ot COVID-19 virus

EATON — Preble County Engineer Kyle Cross announced earlier today his office will be closed to in-person business effective immediately.

“In order to protect the health of the public and our employees due the COVID-19 outbreak, our office will no longer be open for in person business. We will continue to diligently fulfill our codified obligations to the public,” Cross said in a press release Tuesday, March 17. “We can still be reached via phone or email but due to the specialized software that is used on a daily basis it is not possible for our employees to work from home and these precautions are being taken for their safety. Therefore, non-employees will not have access to our facility with the exception of mail and delivery services effective immediately.

“Additionally, access to our garage facility will be restricted as well. Only deliveries will be permitted to enter the yard and must be called in prior to arrival.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to return to business as usual as soon as it can safely be done for the public and our employees.”

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg