Citizen questions SD6 timeline

EATON — Jerry Wick shared his concerns with the Sewer District Six timeline during the Preble County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, March 2.

He asked for clarification about when the Findings and Orders were issued. Commission President Denise Robertson and Commissioner Rodney Creech informed him, the first Findings and Orders (which the board signed) was issued in 2014.

He also discussed complaints he had filed and the response he received from Preble County Public Health.

Wick asked if the commissioners had brought Preble County Health in for a conversation yet. Robertson responded, they have not done that yet.

“Are we going to put a panel or something together to come up with a plan to solve these sewage problems if this Sewer District Six [estimate] comes in too high and exceeds the feasibility study formula. I strongly urge the commissioners to have a plan in place to fix this problem,” Wick said.

Robertson responded, they will have to “do something” to create a plan and she believes they would use a committee. Creech added, they will have to determine what they can legal do to resolve the issue.

In other business, the board:

•Authorized an expenditure in the amount of $16,350 for additional training for BS&A Accounting Software for the Preble County Auditor.

•Authorized use of a county credit for the Preble County Landfill, Job and Family Services, and Veteran Services.

•Authorized use of a County Procurement Card for Preble County EMA.

•Noted receipt of a letter from Judge Overmyer referencing resignation of Kaelee Rivers, Probate Court.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Letter of Engagement Agreement with Local Government Services, $21,250, Bureau of Inspections.

•Noted receipt of and approved by signing the Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification with the U.S. Department of Justice & Treasury, Prosecutor.

The Preble County Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

