Geography bee winners named

PREBLE COUNTY — The annual Preble County Geography Bee was held at Eaton Middle School on Monday, Feb. 24.

Students participating in the county event were winners or finalists in their building level Geography Bees. This year’s participants were: Jonathan Schmidt and Brandon Brooks of Bruce Elementary (Eaton), Kaiden Webb and Evelyn Cole of Eaton Middle School, Luke Bowers and Grady Thomas of National Trail Elementary, Boe Buckley of National Trail Middle School, Luke Keesler and Ethan Fields of West Elkton Intermediate (Preble Shawnee), Logan Mitchell and Case Roell of Preble Shawnee Middle School, Skylar Logan and Jenna Dixon of Tri-County North Elementary, Davis Brunk of Tri-County North Middle School, Samuel DeHart and Lucas Barlow of Twin Valley South Elementary, and Luke Menke and Rhett Emig of Twin Valley South Middle School.

Students completed activities testing their knowledge of states and capitals, state recognition, Ohio and U.S. Cities nicknames, recognition of world landmarks, and Ohio symbols. The winner of the 6-7-8 grade division was Kaiden Webb from Eaton Middle School and the runner-up was Luke Menke from Twin Valley South Middle School. The winner in the 4-5 grade division was Samuel DeHart from Twin Valley South Elementary and the runner-up was Jonathan Schmidt from Bruce Elementary (Eaton).

A special thank you to Eaton Community Local school district for hosting the event.Thank you to Michelle Reynolds and Laura Cottingim from the Preble County Educational Service Center for assisting with the event. A big thank you to all building level Geography Bee promoters. This event was coordinated by Daryl Michael from the Preble County Educational Service Center, and was sponsored by the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board.

