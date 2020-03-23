TVS FFA hosts Ohio FFA Leadership Night

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night from Jan. 10-11. The chapter even held a lock-in afterwards.

Ohio FFA state officers Chyann Kendel and Noah Smith lead the leadership night with the theme “followership.” Six schools with a total of 56 FFA members attended the leadership night where members did several leadership activities to strengthen their followership.

Afterwards at the lock-in, members got to do a variety of activities including board games, dodgeball, canvas painting with She Shed Arts, line dancing with Emily Hale, movies, and midnight yoga with 3 Little Birds Yoga.

Overall the event went well. The chapter thanks Tina Cornett, Serena Earich, Jimmy Kimball, and Aleesha Voge for chaperoning the event.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_IMG_0031.jpg Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night from Jan. 10-11. The chapter even held a lock-in afterwards. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_IMG_0049.jpg Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night from Jan. 10-11. The chapter even held a lock-in afterwards.