HEAP Winter Crisis Program ends March 31

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Miami Valley Community Action Partnership are working to help Ohioans in need stay warm this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program. This program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. The program runs until March 31.

In 2019, more than 800 families in Darke, Preble, Greene and Montgomery counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

“We are thrilled to begin another season of providing monetary benefits to our customers in need,” said Keelie Gustin, Director of Energy Assistance Programs at Miami Valley CAP. “We would like to remind our customers that all appointments can be scheduled via phone or online through our scheduling system. Walk-ins are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. the evening prior so there is no need to wait outside in the cold.”

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining stay warm this winter. Miami Valley Community Action Partnership has assisted over 2,000 clients so far this winter heating season and hopes to assist additional households before the program wraps up at the end of this month.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required face-to-face meeting at Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. To schedule an appointment call, 937-514-4777 or go online to miamivalleycap.org. Note: The Greene County office is still under construction. Greene County clients in need of assistance should call the scheduling number to find an appointment location to best accommodate their needs.

Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,062.50.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Keelie Gustin at keelie@mvcap.com. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880 or at miamivalleycap.org.