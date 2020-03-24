Bed bug found at courthouse

EATON — A singular bed bug was recently found in the Preble County Auditor’s Office in the Preble County Courthouse.

The Preble County Commissioners discussed the situation and came up with a resolution during a meeting on Wednesday, March 11. Commissioner Rodney Creech offered to have Lawn Plus come to the courthouse — at no cost to the county — to check out the situation and see if an exterminator needed to be called.

Commission Clerk Kim Keller brought the situation to the board’s attention.

“They’re sure it was a bed bug?” Commissioner Creech asked.

“That’s what they tell me,” Keller said. “The fact that it was [crawling up the wall] implies it came in on someone.”

She checked with the Maintenance Department and they were going to check with Terminix.

“My understanding is, there are traps you can set out for bedbugs,” she said.

However, Creech believed it was likely only the singular bedbug and recommended having an assessment done prior to any treatment. He suggested having Lawn Plus LLC look at the courthouse — at no cost to the county — before calling Terminix in for an assessment.

His fellow commissioners agreed and Creech contacted his company.

At press time, Austin Schmidt, Pest Control Manager with Lawn Plus LLC, said monitoring stations had been set up, but no indications of additional bedbugs (including shells) had been found. According to Schmidt, it is most likely an “isolated” situation.

