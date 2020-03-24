PC provides student food bags

PREBLE COUNTY — All five Preble County Success Liaisons came together to hold student food distribution days for the county beginning last Wednesday, March 18.

Parents are able to stop at a convenient location and get seven days worth of breakfast and lunch food for their student.

This effort is in partnership with Preble County local food pantries, Jacobs Ladder, and United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

According to Twin Valley Success Liaison Allie Shafer, the purpose behind these days is to ensure every student in each school district has adequate food to eat during the time they are away from their home district.

“With the food distribution days, we are trying to support the students who heavily rely on the breakfast and lunch they are regularly provided at school. We are trying to keep children from experiencing food insecurity,” she said.

Currently, every school district is offering a pickup on Wednesday evenings from 3-5:30 p.m. The pickup location is different for each school district, and a few of the districts have multiple locations.

•Eaton (Eaton Community Schools): Once Around Shop

•Lewisburg (Tri-County North Schools): Trinity Lutheran Church

•West Alexandria (Twin Valley South Community Schools): St. John Church

•New Paris ( National Trail Schools): St. Paul United Methodist Church

•West Manchester (National Trail Schools): Wares Chapel Church

•Camden (Preble Shawnee Schools): Little Shop of Sharing

•Gratis (Preble Shawnee Schools): Gratis Eagles

•West Elkton (Preble Shawnee Schools): West Elkton Intermediate School

The child has to be an enrolled student in the district to receive a bag.

“The food distribution is designed to support school-aged children through the COVID-19 crisis. Providing students with breakfast and lunch is essential in making sure students are able to stay nourished and feel secure. Food insecurity is a very difficult experience for children. The COVID-19 crisis we are currently experiencing is impacting children. The stability of the food distribution will allow students to feel some sort of security, in this ever-changing situation,” Shafer said.

“If a parent is interested in their child receiving a student food bag, they should continue to monitor One Call communications and regularly check their school website for the most up to date information. There is a possibility the food distribution will look a little differently next week. We are adjusting to this ever-fluid situation.”

Shafer also talked specifically about how the student food distribution affects her district at Twin Valley Community Local Schools.

“This is important for our school because we have always put an emphasis on supporting students and families. This program will decrease the level of uncertainty among our students and families. This program sends a clear message to our students. As long as we as a district are able, we will be with them through this crisis every step of the way. Whether this means providing essential nourishment or putting supports in place to make sure they can continue in their learning. We want them to remember we care for them and will be a constant source of support during this ever-changing situation,” she said.

“I would like to tell my community to continue to monitor the food distribution project. Things are likely to change with the project moving forward. I would also like to them I am very thankful for the outpouring of support. It’s times like these that make you really step back and realize how thankful you are for this amazing community. The generosity is truly unbelievable.”

If community members are interested in donating non-perishable, individual, food items they can contact Allie Shafer via e-mail at ashafer@tvs.k12.oh.us.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay1.jpg All five Preble County Success Liaisons came together to hold student food distribution days for the county. Parents are able to stop at a convenient location and get seven days of breakfast and lunch food for their student. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay2.jpg All five Preble County Success Liaisons came together to hold student food distribution days for the county. Parents are able to stop at a convenient location and get seven days of breakfast and lunch food for their student. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/web1_DistributionDay6.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH