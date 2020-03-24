TVS FFA chapter attends conference

DUBLIN — Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) attended 212/360 Conference at Embassy Inn & Suites in Dublin from Jan. 18-19.

Nineteen TVS FFA Members spent the weekend with National FFA staff and State FFA Officers learning about self-image, self-confidence, the importance of service, and developing a service plan to implement in the community. Chapter members attended several sessions focused on personal development with the goal of growing into better leaders.

