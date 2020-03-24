Nominations sought for 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen

PREBLE COUNTY — Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in your county by nominating them for a 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in its region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community. The deadline for all nominations is March 27. Awards are presented in all counties at Senior Day events held throughout May.

Preble County’s Senior Day will be Tuesday, May 12, 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m., at the Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair St., Eaton. Contact Stacey Fullmer at 937-456-4947 or sfullmer@prebleseiorcenter.org for more information. Event is free.

The Outstanding Senior Citizen nomination form is found on the Agency website at: info4seniors.org/news/ or contact Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 or knevius@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed to you.