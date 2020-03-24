Preble County Imagination Library set to launch, opening enrollment, seeking supporters

PREBLE COUNTY — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) announced recently it is launching the Preble County Imagination Library program, made possible through a partnership with the Preble County District Library and The Dayton Foundation, among other vital supporters and donors.

The Preble County Imagination Library will mail a free, age appropriate book to enrolled children within Preble County each month. All children five years old or younger will be eligible for the program, regardless of socioeconomic status.

The program is an affiliate of the statewide Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program and nationwide Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, all of which are geared toward improving early childhood literacy through access to new books, giving every child the chance to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

Charitable contributions to the program can be made to The Dayton Foundation via cash or check, noting Fund #1647 in the memo, sent to Alexa Joyce at 225 N. Baron St. Eaton, OH 45320.

Parents interested in enrolling their children in the program can do so at: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.