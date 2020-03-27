News briefs

PCRTA meeting canceled

The previously scheduled April 14 meeting of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association (PCRTA) has been cancelled. The next planned meeting is scheduled for June 9. Details will be announced at a later date.

Road closure

Eaton New Hope Road will be closed between Eaton Gettysburg Road and Spacht Road at the Christman Covered Bridge until further notice, due to extensive bridge damage due to an accident. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Tornado siren testing to begin

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office will begin testing tornado sirens throughout the county on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not be completed.

GED Classes in Preble County

The MVCTC Aspire Program continues to offer GED classes in Preble County on Monday and Wednesdays. Monday morning classes are from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Evening classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees can earn their high school diploma and jump-start their careers. Classes are held in the Preble County Learning Center (formerly Sinclair Community College, soon to be Edison State) located at 450 Washington-Jackson Rd., Eaton. Enter through the YMCA’s main entrance. For morning class information, contact instructor Patty Emerson at pemerson@mvctc.com or call 937-854-6287, or for evening class information, contact Cara Anderson at caraanderson@mvctc.com. New student orientations are held the first Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. All classes are free.