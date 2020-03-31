Sheriff issues jail report

PREBLE COUNTY — According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, during the month of February, the PCSO booked 31 females in the jail, which is four less than January.

This number was an increase from February of 2019, when the PCSO booked 21 females.

According to a 2018-19 year-to-date comparison: for the same period in 2019, the PCSO booked 57 females. In 2020, the PCSO booked 66 females, a 15.7 percent increase.

The following is information for female inmates housed in Preble County in the month of February:

•Lowest population occurred on Feb. 8, with six female inmates.

•Highest population occurred on Feb. 13, with 15 female inmates.

In February, there were four female inmates housed in Wayne County, for a total of 57 bed days.

Average female population housed at the Preble County Jail in the month of February was 10.04, which is at the jail’s capacity of 10 inmates.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

